Students can apply for community foundation scholarships online

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County is encouraging local students to apply for scholarships online.

College scholarship applications for the 2017-2018 school year are available at the foundation website: www.cfcrawford.org.

There are 24 different scholarships available for application at the Foundation’s website, as well as two offered by the Bucyrus Rotary Club. Each scholarship includes its own unique set of requirements.

New to the website this year is a Full Scholarship Requirements List to help students more quickly identify which scholarships for which they are eligible before applying.

In addition, nine of the scholarships permit non-traditional students to apply, meaning students who have been out of high school for one year or more, students entering their 2nd, 3rd or 4th year of college, or students in graduate school.

Students planning to attend an accredited trade school are also eligible to apply for many of the available scholarships. Application deadline is April 2.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crawford-community-foundation.jpg