MARION — Troopers with the Marion post of the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday, just east of LaRue on Ohio 95, involving an antique car.

According to the post, Thomas K. Young, 53, of LaRue, lost control of the 1928 Ford Model A he was driving and the vehicle hit a tree.

Troopers said the vehicle was not equipped with a seat belt, and Young was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

