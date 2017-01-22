Support for a Galion teen

Local resident Gina Powell paid a visit to 15-year-old Galion resident, Titus Ivy, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Thursday to deliver an autographed photo of Leland Chapman, son of Dog the Bounty Hunter. Titus was hospitalized after polyps on his lungs, liver and kidneys and has been diagnosed with walking pneumonia. He also has dark spots on both kidneys that are being looked at. His mom, Jonnie, has taken time off work to be with her son while dad, Jerell, makes daily trips to Columbus after he gets off work to spend time with Titus. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family with co-pays for the unexpected medical expenses along with travel expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/tigers-for-titus. (Courtesy Photo)

