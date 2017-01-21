Suspected Check Into Cash bandit returns to court

BUCYRUS — Sixteen people were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, including a man accused of robbing the Check Into Cash stores in Galion and Bucyrus.

Mark A. Morgan, 54, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. Judge Sean Leuthold continued the $1 million bond set for Morgan at his initial appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court on Dec. 29.

Morgan’s address is listed as homeless in his indictment, but he was possibly living in the Crestline area before the robberies occurred. He was arrested by law enforcement at the Days Inn in Tiffin after the Dec. 28 robbery in Bucyrus after tips came into the Bucyrus Police Department after photos from a security camera at Check Into Cash were posted on the department’s Facebook page. The robbery in Galion occurred on Dec. 15.

If convicted, Morgan faces up t 22 years in prison along with additional time for using a gun in the commission of the two robberies.

Others arraigned include:

Gage Ruth, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and intimidation, a third-degree felony, bond set at $500,000.

Skylar D. Mease, 20, Bucyrus, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of domestic violence, both misdemeanors, bond set at $500,000.

Derek J. Riels, 29, Bucyrus, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, bond set at $250,000.

Weston M. Mulvaine, 23, Bucyrus, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $150,000.

Nicholas McIntyre, 24, Bucyrus, two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, bond set at $150,000.

Steven C. Shaull, 58, Galion, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $100,000.

Kevin R. Dibble, 33, Florida, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, bond set at $100,000.

Lovell Wareham, 25, Bucyrus, failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony, bond set at $100,000.

Louis L. Kimberlin, 47, Galion, obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $75,000.

Nicholas S. Rumple, 33, Galion, two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, bond set at $75,000.

Stacy L. Fair, 30, Crestline, two counts of assault on a peace officer, both fourth-degree felonies, assault on a firefighter, also a fourth-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $50,000.

Lisa A. Grochowalski, 39, Crestline, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, bond set at $50,000.

Kelly A. Mollencopf, 22, Bucyrus, theft, a fourth-degree felony, personal recognizance bond.

Karen S. Brandenburg, 50, Galion, theft, a fourth-degree felony, personal recognizance bond.

Jollene Dooley, 39, Michigan, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, personal recognizance bond.

Three cases that include three new charges remain sealed until the defendants are served with indictments.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]