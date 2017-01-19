Bucyrus school having a Cabela’s gift card raffle

BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Secondary School students and administrators are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win three Cabela’s gift cards.

Only 300 tickets will be sold during every home basketball game and through Bucyrus High School office. Each ticket is $20, with three winners being drawn for a $1,000, $750 and $500 gift card. Winners do not need to be present to win.

“We are always looking for new avenues to fund enhancements to our students’ educational experiences,” Secondary School Principal Mark Burke said. “ We have had success with these fundraising activities in the past, and hope our community will continue supporting our students.”

The purpose of the fundraiser is to support student activities and field trips, and to provide support for material needed for art and engineering projects.

For information, contact DBurke at 419-562-7721 or email [email protected]

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cabelas-Gift-Card.jpg