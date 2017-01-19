Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Jan. 19

Robert C. Viock, 38, Galion, menacing, fined $385, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Robert H. Fisher, 30, Bucyrus, domestic violence, fined $363, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 166 suspended.

Johnnie T. Smith, 38, Bucyrus, disorderly conduct, fined $299, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

John P. Boyer III, 42, Bucyrus, fictitious registration, fined $170.

Heather J. Compton, 39, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $635, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Jeremy A. Lilly, 7, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $345; no operator’s license, fined $290.

Stephen R. Powell, 21, Galion, physical control, fined $1,250, sentenced to 45 days in jail with 42 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Craig M. Hale, 34, Galion, concealed weapon, fined $239, sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Nicole M. Snyder, 36, Galion, passing bad check, fined $396.21, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Zachary L. Garris, 29, Mount Gilead, receiving stolen property, fined $554, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all suspended; falsification, fined $250, sentenced to 180 days in jail; driving under suspension, fined $225, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Dustin C. Hammond, 28, Galion, obstruction of official business, fined $395, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended; criminal trespass, fined $100, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Madison P. Dowell, 23, Galion, disorderly conduct, fined $290, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended.

David R. Hedrick II, 31, Galion, obstructing official business, fined $465, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended.

Timothy L. Crim, 63, Galion, disorderly conduct, fined $365, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended.

Travis P. Tolar, 35, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $669, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year; driving under suspension, fined $100, sentenced to 60 days in jail with all suspended.

Cristina M. Ray, 41, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $374, sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Mark A. Rogers, 49, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $615, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 54 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Jonathan R. Ivy, 22, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $163, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended; improper passing, fined $25.

Russell L. Mott, 65, Crestline, possession of marijuana, fined $25; drug paraphernalia, fined $155 with $25 suspended.

Jacqueline A. Gildard, 49, Galion, disorderly conduct, fined $180.

Morgan B. Jarrell, 24, Galion, obstruction of official business, fined $230.

Justin A. Leong, 20, Mansfield, driving under suspension, fined $280; no brake lights, fined $25.

James E. Auck, 48, New Washington, possession of marijuana, fined $240, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended.

Kyle A. Kohls, 26, Crestline, no brake lights, fined $290.

Richard A. Fannin, 53, Bucyrus, possession of marijuana, fined $155.

Kimberly J. Williams, 49, Bucyrus, assured clear distance, fined $155.

Eric J. Lester, 39, Bucyrus, disorderly conduct, fined $190.

Justin D. Steele, 24, Bucyrus, disorderly conduct, fined $290.

Kelsie R. Fleming, 28, Bucyrus, theft, fined $265, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 suspended.

