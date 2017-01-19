Crawford County Partnership names community development director

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Partnership for Education & Economic Development is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Stine as Community Development Director, effective Feb. 20.

“I’m thrilled that Erin is joining the Partnership staff,” said Gary Frankhouse, the Partnership’s executive and economic development director. “She has an infectious passion for this community, great tenacity and energy, and shares an optimistic vision for the future of Crawford County.”

Stine comes to the Partnership by way of the Crawford Success Center, where she effectively guided the center from concept to reality over her two years as Director. During her tenure, more than 300 students enrolled in and completed college-level coursework at the center—many of whom are first-generation college students. In addition to guiding the academic services offered through the center, Stine also has excelled in marketing the center, fundraising, and building strategic partnerships between the center and key stakeholders in the Crawford County community.

“The moment I began working in Crawford County, I became captivated by the vision that its residents have for the future,” said Stine. “There is something special taking place here, and I want to have an even larger role in helping make that vision a reality. While leaving the Success Center was a difficult decision, I accepted this challenge because I know that my new position at the Partnership will allow me to further support and expand the work I started at the Success Center.”

Stine said Crawford County’s post-secondary educational attainment rate sits at the bottom one-third of the state. One of the first things leaders in Crawford County did to influence change in that statistic was open a college.

“I am so proud to have been part of that inaugural, game-changing step; I can’t tell you how honored I am to now be part of the organization that was key in making that happen,” Stine said.

As Community Development Director, Stine will be responsible for working with community volunteers and leaders to implement strategies in the community-driven Crawford: 20/20 Vision Plan. Underwritten by Crawford County citizens in 2010, the plan’s vision is to create a sustainable place in which individuals and families seek to live and work, businesses succeed, and public and private sector organizations collaborate effectively to meet the needs of citizens.

“The Crawford Success Center, a satellite of North Central State College, is one of the most tangible, credible outcomes of the 20/20 Plan,” said Dr. Joe Shadeed of the Center’s Steering Committee. “Education is a critical component of the community’s vision and Erin was the right person to get the Center off to the right start. We are excited to see her apply her skills on a larger scale to help move the county toward its goals.”

Previously, Stine’s career experience included serving as a coach and recruiter at Walsh University —which, Frankhouse believes, will be an additional asset to the role of Community Development Director.

“Our work is volunteer-based and community-driven. Erin’s coaching background, combined with the entrepreneurial and community outreach skills that she demonstrated as Director of the Success Center, will enable her to further the mission of The Partnership,” he said. “At the foundation of what we do, is education. Erin’s move is an example of putting the principles of The Leader in Me to work – “Begin with the End in Mind,” and “Put First Things First.”

Stine succeeds Steve Crall who resigned the position in November. For more information on the Partnership, visit www.crawford2020.com. To learn more about the Crawford Success Center visit www.ncstatecollege.edu/cms/crawford.html.

Erin Stine http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_erin-stine-1.jpgErin Stine