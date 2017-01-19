Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 19

Galion Police

Jan. 18

12:08 a.m.-A report of two suspicious men in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street was investigated.

12:26 a.m.-Tyler Wireman was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the Sixth Avenue area.

1:25 a.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

2:32 a.m.-A report of a breaking and entering was investigated at a residence in the 500 block of South Union Street. Ryan Lucas was arrested for breaking and entering.

2:55 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 1300 block of Ohio 61 was investigated.

7:55 a.m.-A report of a theft at Moto Mart was investigated.

8:51 a.m.-A report of a possible violation of a civil protection order was taken at the Galion Police Department.

9:28 a.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel at Galion High School and investigated a motor vehicle accident.

11:02 a.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 100 block of Easton Way.

11:48 a.m.-Officers assisted the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

12:46 p.m.-A report of a red jeep that hit a light post in the 700 block of Harding Way East then left the scene is under investigation.

1:38 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 7700 block of Ohio 309. Amber Hageman was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

5:03 p.m.-A Haywood Drive resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

7:41 p.m.-The theft of a generator from a residence in the 300 block of East Railroad Street is being investigated.

7:47 p.m.-A North Market Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

10:34 p.m.-Chandler Carver was issued a citation for driving with fictitious tags in the North Pierce Street area.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 18

8:06 a.m.- A report of a shoplifting at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1401 E. Mansfield St., is being investigated.

11:41 a.m.- Kara Burns, 27, Galion, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant while in the 1600 block of Marion Road.

1:00 p.m.- A report of medication stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Hopley Avenue was taken.

1:36 p.m.- A report of a bike stolen from the 900 block of South Walnut Street was investigated. The bike was located and returned to the owner.

2:20 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a breaking and entering in the 900 block of East Mansfield Street.

5:43 p.m.- Stanley Hunt was cited for driving under suspension in the area of Poplar and Mansfield Streets.

6:07 p.m.- An accident report was taken at the intersection of Marion Road and Southern Avenue.

8:27 p.m.- Officers assisted the Tiffin Police Department in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive.

11:17 p.m.- Officers assisted the Ontario Police Department in the 400 block of East Rensselaer Street.

11:48 p.m.- Shawnda L Sexton, 28, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication. She was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

Jan. 19

12:46 a.m.- A disturbance in the area of Woodbine Apartments was investigated.

1:17 a.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 500 block of South Spring Street.

1:37 a.m.- Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-9.jpg