Galion hosting Military Appreciation Night

GALION — The Galion High School Athletics department is proud to host Military Appreciation Night during the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, when the Lady Tigers host Buckeye Valley. Any active or veteran United States Armed Forces member from Galion and Buckeye Valley will receive free admission that evening.

The theme for the game is “Red, White and Blue.” Any Galion or Buckeye Valley student that wears any combination of red, white and/or blue will also receive free admission to the contest.

“We’re excited to welcome all members of the military, present and past, Friday night to show them our appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice to our country,” said Galion Athletics Director Kyle Baughn. “We will recognize those military members in attendance during the pregame activities, prior to the playing of the National Anthem.”

Galion High School and Buckeye Valley High School are partnering with the Ohio High School Athletic Association as part of the association’s statewide military appreciation night Friday. Please be sure to come out and support both teams, but more importantly, our active and veteran United States Armed Forces members.