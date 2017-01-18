2017 Rotary Auctionfest set for April 8

BUCYRUS — The Rotary Club of Bucyrus will hold their 32nd annual Auctionfest on April 8 at the Trillium Event Center located on Southern Avenue in Bucyrus.

“The Rotary Club has partnered with BORN (Bucyrus Outreach & Restoration Network) and the Wynford Band Boosters to raise support for these organizations. The Auctionfest Committee has targeted a goal to surpass a previous milestone of $26,700.00,” said Terry Gernert, who is co-chairing the event with Virginia Hammontree.

This year will be the 15th year that local organizations have partnered with Rotary to raise financial support. Since the inception of this partnership, over $475,000 has been generated. The co-operating partners have received just over $316,600. During this same time frame, Rotary’s share was $155,500; funds used to support local non-profits and needs around the world.

BORN is a vital Auctionfest partner for 2017. BORN is a non-denominational Christian organization that provides non-sustaining emergency assistance to residents and/or transients in the Bucyrus area.

“Monies raised will be used to help people with financial needs to become self-sustaining,” said Eliza Cole, Director.

The Wynford Band Boosters represent the second Rotary partner. The Band Boosters are dedicated to supporting the Mission of the Wynford Local Schools instrumental music program.

“These young people are wonderful representatives of the exciting band program at Wynford. Through the funds raised, we hope to start replacing the 18 year-old band uniforms,” said Ty Bowers, President of the Wynford Band Boosters.

“Since the Rotary Club of Bucyrus was chartered in 1920, our organization has been actively involved in benevolent causes along with community improvement projects. Working with these organizations is an opportunity to give back to our community,” said Patricia Ratliff, President of Bucyrus Rotary Club.

Auctionfest creates great interest and excitement through both the silent and live auctions where the fundraising is generated. Items being offered for sale can be viewed on the Rotary Club of Bucyrus Facebook in the Auctionfest 2017 photo album. Any group desiring to partner with Rotary at a future Auctionfest is encouraged to attend. This will help you gain an appreciation for this proven fundraiser.

Seating is limited, however, space is still available. If you would like to support Auctionfest, but unable to attend, tax-deductible donations are welcome and can be mailed to: Rotary Auctionfest, P O Box 1214, Bucyrus, OH 44820-1214.

To reserve a banquet seat or donate an auction item, contact either of the following: Terry Gernert whose daytime phone is 419-562-4075 with an evening phone of 419-562-7239 or Virginia Hammontree at 419-562-5032 or 419-689-9555.