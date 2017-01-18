Galion and Bucyrus Police-Jan. 18

Galion Police
Jan. 17
1:09 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated.
11:06 a.m.-Amy Miller was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 900 block of Dawsett Avenue.
12:05 p.m.-A report of a breaking and entering in the 600 block of South Union Street was investigated.
1:40 p.m.-A UPS package was reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of Crew Avenue.
6:12 p.m.-Joshua Deel was arrested on warrants in the 700 block of Carter Drive.
6:57 p.m.-A report of an unruly patient at Galion Community Hospital was investigated.
8:07 p.m.-A disturbance in the 500 block of First Avenue was investigated.
9:53 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Orange Street was investigated.
Bucyrus Police
Jan. 17
9:57 a.m.- Income tax summons was served in the 900 block of Whetstone Street.
10:24 a.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a woman in the 1000 block of East Beal Avenue.
10:37 a.m.- Income tax summons was served in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue.
10:38 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
11:37 a.m.- Income tax summons were served in the 300 block of Short Street.
11:52 a.m.- Income tax summons were served in the Bucyrus Plaza area.
2:17 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check at Bucyrus Plaza and assistance was referred to Community Counseling Services.
3:06 p.m.- Officers are investigating a report of a possible sex complaint in the 500 block of South Poplar Street.
4:25 p.m.- Officers attempted to deliver a message for the Ontario Police Department in the 1700 block of Marion Road.
4:26 p.m.- A report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of Dudley Street was investigated.
5:56 p.m.- A report of a domestic dispute in the 700 block of West Warren Street was resolved with a civil standby.
9:11 p.m.- Officers are investigating a report of a theft in the 1300 block of Whetstone Street.
9:29 p.m.- A report of an intoxicated male in the 600 block of South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.
9:41 p.m.- A woman reported a 33-year-old man missing in the 400 block of Wallace Ave. He later returned home.
9:59 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering in progress and Adam Young, 30, Bucyrus, was arrested for breaking and entering in the 200 block of South Sandusky Avenue.
10:44 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a property dispute in the 200 block of West Mansfield Street.
11:57 p.m.- Officer assisted a motorist that was temporarily stuck on the railroad tracks at West Galen Street and North Sandusky Avenue.
Jan. 18
12:00 a.m.- A report of two dogs escaping home in the 400 block of West Warren Street was taken.
12:27 a.m.- A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of East Warren Street and James Kincade, 67, Bucyrus, was arrested for domestic violence.