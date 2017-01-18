Program offering free tax form assistance

BUCYRUS — The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation and e-filing of Federal Tax and state tax returns, including Ohio School district taxes, and assistance with city tax returns, for people with low-to moderate income ($53,505 or less) people who qualify. Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns and are qualified to prepare the forms and schedules within the scope of the VITA program.

VITA is located in the Bucyrus City Maintenance/Water Dept. building in Bucyrus, 2037 Marion Road, across from the First Nazarene Church, and next to the Chevrolet dealership.

VITA will prepare tax returns throughout the tax season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning February 6 and continuing through April 12. Crawford County Council on Aging will be graciously taking appointments again this year. To schedule an appointment call 419-562-3050 or toll free 800-589-7853.

You must bring a copy of your 2015 tax return, Social Security cards for self and spouse, and photo ID for both, and Social Security cards for all dependents.

Bring all income documents (i.e. W-2, W-2G, 1099’s, SSA-1099, 1095-A, etc.) for 2016 and any information documents (i.e. estimated tax payments, totaled medical expenses, etc.) you may have for 2016. Remember that some 1099’s are not mailed out until February 15. Be sure you have all the relevant 1099’s before your scheduled appointment.

