Galion winter sports teams gearing up for strong finish

GALION — Galion High School’s winter sports teams are halfway through their 2016-2017 season, and half of the teams are under new leadership.

Boys basketball head coach Matt Valentine was officially hired just weeks before the start of the season. While his team has struggled through this season, Valentine is working hard to make this season about more than wins and loses.

“I’m working every day to teach these young men what it takes to truly be a part of a team and win in life everyday,” said Valentine. “We are a young team, but this group is working hard to get better everyday.”

Two new sports have made their debut during the 2016-2017 season. Galion is now offering a varsity girls and boys bowling team, with the girls team being led by Bobby Lear and the boys by Ryan Scribner.

“This is the first year for bowling as a varsity sport, so we are laying the foundation for the future success of the program,” said Scribner. “My main goal with this team is to help the student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the field.”

“I focus on making sure my student-athletes are being themselves,” said Lear. “We are trying to build the program, and would eventually like to have both a junior varsity and varsity program.”

Girls basketball coach Nick Vukovich is in his second season at the helm of the Lady Tigers program. He’s looking to build on the small victories from his inaugural season.

“Last year was a difficult year for our team, but we’ve made positive strides this season,” said Vukovich. “Ultimately, my goal is to not only teach the players the game of basketball, but how to become better people.”

Head wrestling coach Brent Tyrrell is in his eighth season leading the Tiger grapplers. He has a good mix of experience and newcomers, but is approaching this season in the same manner as his predecessors for four decades.

“Our program philosophy is a constant attack style of wrestling, with a commitment to getting takedowns and getting off the bottom to win wrestling matches,” said Tyrrell. “Our staff is loaded with coaching experience and past success. I have two assistants (Jim Wegesin and Matt Tyrrell) that that were previous head coaches of our program, and both have mentored and coached me during my wrestling career the past 30 years.”

The Galion swimming program looks to have another strong year on both the boys and girls teams. Head Coach Ted Temple is looking toward the conference championships and beyond.

“For the girls team, our focus is winning the conference championship and advancing as many swimmers as possible to the district competition,” Temple said. “Our boys team is looking to build on last year’s success, and advance several individuals and the relays to the state meet in Canton.”

“Wins and loses are not the most important aspect of a high school athletics program,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We have a great group of coaches that are working diligently to help our student-athletes become better people, and that’s what matters the most.”

Visit the athletics section of the Galion High School website at highschool.galionschools.org for full team schedules.

Please contact Athletic Director Kyle Baughn at [email protected] with questions about the Galion High School athletics programs.

This action from a recent varsity wrestling match at Galion, vs. Highland. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_gallery-011217j-Highland-at-GHS-wrestling_0054.jpgThis action from a recent varsity wrestling match at Galion, vs. Highland. (Photo by Don Tudor)

Submitted story