Ontario starts fast en route to big win over Galion

ONTARIO — Galion hit the road Tuesday against a very good Ontario team, dropping a 61-29 non-league decision.

With the win, Ontario improves to 10-2. Galion falls to 3-12.

Ontario started strong and never let up, building a 21-4 first-quarter advantage

The Tigers tightened their defense and held the surging Ontario squad to 16 points in the second period but only managed to score six. At halftime, Ontario held a 37-10 lead.

The Tigers finally hit their first two-point field goal in the third quarter, but would manage only those two points. Ontario padded its lead further, scoring 14 points and found themselves up 51-12 with a quarter to go.

Galion hit its stride in the final quarter, tallying 17 points. But they never got close enough to challenge for the lead.

Julie Clouse was the top scorer for Galion with six point,s to go along with six rebounds. Gabby Kaple finished the contest with five points and six rebounds. Lauren Huggins and Jaime Ehrman chipped in four points apiece. Kelsey Hoffman hit the only shot that she attempted, a three-pointer. Dani Schieber, Sophie Carson and Natalie Rodriguez contributed two points in the Galion effort while Shae Ness split a pair from the free-throw line for her only point on the night.

The eading scorer for the Lady Warriors was Emily Yeager with 15 points. Ontario had two other players finish in double figures: Nashail Shelby with 14 points and Amanda Neithing with 13 points.

Galion returns to action Friday Jan. 20 when they welcome the Buckeye Valley to their home gym to battle it out in MOAC Red Division play.

Galion’s Gabby Kaple tightens up the defense on Ontario’s Amanda Neithing during action on Tuesday night. Neithing was one of three Warriors in double figures with 13 points. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gabby-Kaple-1.jpgGalion’s Gabby Kaple tightens up the defense on Ontario’s Amanda Neithing during action on Tuesday night. Neithing was one of three Warriors in double figures with 13 points. (Photo by Don Tudor) Lady Tigers’ Julie Clouse drives past her defender and Lady Warriors’ Madeline Collins slides over for the help. Galion fell to Ontario, 61-29. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Julie-Clouse-1.jpgLady Tigers’ Julie Clouse drives past her defender and Lady Warriors’ Madeline Collins slides over for the help. Galion fell to Ontario, 61-29. (Photo by Don Tudor)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]