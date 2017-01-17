Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 17

Galion Police

Jan. 16

1:28 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

9 a.m.-A custody dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.

10:22 a.m.-A report of an unwanted man at K and B Laundromat was investigated. Matthew A. Knipp II was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

2:26 p.m.-A report of an assault was investigated in the 500 block of South Riblet Street.

7:19 p.m.-Daniel G. Rash was issued a citation for driving under suspension at South Boston and Grand Streets.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 16

8:35 a.m.- Officers served several income tax summons in various parts of town.

8:50 a.m.- Officers are investigating a report of a breaking and entering to the Bucyrus Outreach Center, 133 N. Sandusky Ave.

10:04 a.m.- Timothy Bish, 31, Bucyrus, was given a court date on a warrant out of Crawford County.

2:09 p.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 200 block of South Lane Street was a dispute between tenants.

3:43 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a stolen skateboard in the 200 block of South Lane Street.

4:56 p.m.- A summons for income tax was served at the police department.

5:47 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of East Rensselaer Street and the matter was resolved with a standby for exchange of property.

5:51 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a theft in the 500 block of East Charles Street.

6:03 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

6:21 p.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle on Teddy Avenue was checked and the vehicle had left the area.

6:40 p.m.- A report of a possible impaired driver on Plymouth Street was investigated.

6:44 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the Bucyrus Plaza area.

8:01 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Stetzer Road and the people had left the area.

9:48 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.

Jan. 17

5:15 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 500 block of East Mansfield Street.

