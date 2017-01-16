Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 16

Galion Police

Jan. 12

5:19 a.m.-A domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

2:58 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 800 block of Harding Way East with a person who had fallen.

4:9 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of North Columbus Street was investigated.

4:41 p.m.-A report of a shoplifter was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

5:49 p.m.-Trent Miller was issued a citation for driving with an expired registration on North Liberty Street.

7:38 p.m.-Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place.

10:53 p.m.-A report of a runaway juvenile in the 300 block of Sherman Street was investigated.

Jan. 13

12:15 a.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of Orange Street. Raymond Q. Riddlebaugh, 34, Galion, was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of official business and unlawful restraint.

8:36 a.m.-Officers delivered a message to a resident in the 200 block of East Summit Street for the Crestline Police Department.

9:29 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

1:11 p.m.-Stacy L. Fair, 33, Crestline, was arrested on a theft charge in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

1:44 p.m.-A report of a male exposing himself in the 600 block of South Market Street was investigated.

2:33 p.m.-A report regarding a stolen vehicle was made at the police department.

3:21 p.m.-A welfare check was conducted on a child in the 200 block of West Railroad Street.

4:33 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Second Avenue was investigated.

5 p.m.-Robin Fraley, 27, Galion, was arrested for domestic violence in the 100 block of West Atwood Street.

6:40 p.m.-Tyson Russell was issued a citation for fictitious plates in the Harding Way East area.

7:52 p.m.-Officers assisted a person with a woman who had overdosed in their vehicle and came to the police department for assistance.

Jan. 14

1:06 p.m.-Officers assisted the Oakland, California Police Department with a complaint in the 200 block of West Atwood Street.

3:04 p.m.-A report of a fight in the 300 block of South Boston Street was investigated.

11:21 p.m.-A suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Harding Way West turned out to be people playing Pokemon Go.

Jan. 15

11:10 a.m.-Patricia K. Williams was issued a citation for speeding in the 7400 block of Ohio 309.

12:07 p.m.-A report of someone dumping trash on private property in the 400 block of South Union Street.

4:22 p.m.-A report of a disturbance at Galion Community Hospital was investigated.

4:51 p.m.-An unruly person was escorted from Galion Community Hospital.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 13

8:46 a.m.- A domestic problem in the 500 block of Prospect Street was mediated and a summons served for income tax.

9:53 a.m.- Branden T. Kitzmiller, 29, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant. He was released pending a court appearance.

10:41 a.m.- Cynthia K Messmer, 27, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant. She was released pending a court appearance.

10:57 a.m.- A South Sandusky Avenue resident reported a garage broken into overnight.

12:27 p.m.- Officers warned some children against calling 911 unless it is an emergency.

1:56 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the 300 block of Blicke Street.

2:48 p.m.- A report of a person soliciting without a permit was made in the 1700 block of Marion Road.

3:50 p.m.- A report of a person trespassing in the in the 800 block of South Spring Street was made.

4:31 p.m.- Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog warden in the 400 block of West Warren Street.

5:10 p.m.- Officers assisted with mediating a property dispute in the 200 block of Harper Avenue.

5:43 p.m.- One income tax summons was served in the 200 block of Harper Avenue.

5:44 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

5:54 p.m.- A traffic stop was made in the area of East Rensselaer and South Lane Streets. Michael Lawhun, 29, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A traffic citation was also issued to the driver of the vehicle for driving under suspension. Both were issued dates to appear in court and released.

7:09 p.m.- Officers spoke to a resident in the 500 block of South Poplar Street about an unruly juvenile.

7:40 p.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 1800 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

7:55 p.m.- Zacharri Owens, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of South Sandusky Avenue on a Crawford County warrant. He was given a court date to appear and released.

8:47 p.m.- Officers assisted Adult Probation on South East Street.

8:51 p.m.- Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint and Richard Millington, 64, was arrested in the 100 block of East Rensselaer Street on domestic violence charges. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

10:10 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.

10:58 p.m.- A resident at Bucyrus Plaza reported her door damaged when someone attempted to enter.

Jan. 14

2:17 a.m.- Officers checked on a reportedly suspicious male by Millennium Park.

2:31 a.m.- A report of suspicious people looking at parked cars in the 1400 block of Hopley Avenue was investigated.

3:01 a.m.- Officer checked on a suspicious person loitering near Washington Square. Collin Beeson, 26, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held until sober.

3:16 a.m.- Three juveniles in the 200 block of South Sandusky Avenue were warned for being out past curfew. The juveniles were with an older family member and were on their way home.

9:57 a.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 200 block of East Warren Street.

2:18 p.m.- A report of a reckless driver was made in the area of Plymouth and Irving Streets. The vehicle and owner were located.

4:05 p.m.- Officers assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Hill Street.

4:23 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

4:29 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.

4:40 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served in the Pinewood Court area.

4:57 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the Pinewood Court area.

5:24 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served on Woodbine Apartments.

5:45 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the Bucyrus Plaza area.

6:11 p.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Jones Street was investigated.

6:59 p.m.- A West Mary Street resident reported receiving unwanted telephone calls.

7:33 p.m.- An assault report was taken in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street.

7:35 p.m.- Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol on Ohio 4.

7:47 p.m.- Offices attempted to serve income tax summons in the 1000 block of Tiffin Street.

7:58 p.m.- Roger Bowman Sr., 50, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 200 block of East Mary Street. He was released to a friend pending a court appearance.

9:12 p.m.- Officers attempted to deliver a message for the Marion Police Department.

9:51 p.m.- Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol on Ohio 19.

10:36 p.m.- A disturbance was investigated in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

11:46m Officers investigated a reported suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Tiffin Street and the vehicle left the area.

Jan. 15

12:06 a.m.- Officers served one income tax summons in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue after being called to the area for a welfare check.

12:33 a.m.- A resident in the 1300 block of East Southern Avenue was warned for loud music.

1:32 a.m.- A juvenile male and juvenile female were both arrested for curfew and underage consumption in the 100 block of North Poplar Street.

1:52 a.m.- A traffic stop was made on Songer Avenue near North Sandusky Avenue and the driver was charged with OVI.

2:02 a.m.- A walk-through was requested near Washington Square.

9:17 a.m.- A report of telecommunications harassment was received.

9:26 a.m.- A report of a noisy vehicle revving an engine near South Spring and West Liberty Streets was checked and the vehicle had left the area.

4:04 p.m.- A disturbance was investigated in the 100 block of Whetstone Street and it was a vehicle repossession.

4:27 p.m.- Officers issued a traffic warning and Prudence Boyd, 55, was arrested in the area South Sandusky and Bruce Avenues on a Crawford County warrant. She was issued a court date to appear and released.

5:00 p.m.- Three income tax summons were served at the police department.

5:09 p.m.- Officers picked up property found in the area of West Mary and Spring Streets.

5:14 p.m.- A civil standby was requested in the 200 block of Nauman Avenue.

7:23 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

8:23 p.m.- Officers answered a call for a domestic complaint and Kimberly King, 48, was arrested in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street on charges of domestic violence. She was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

9:31 p.m.- One income tax summons and a traffic warning were issued in the 1300 block of East Mansfield Street.

9:44 p.m.- Officers investigated a reportedly suspicious person in the 200 block of East Mary Street.

10:41 p.m.- A neighborhood dispute in the 1500 block of East Mansfield Street was mediated and one person was warned against trespass.

11:21 p.m.- Officers checked a report of suspicious noise in the 800 block of West Mary Street.

Jan. 16

3:06 a.m.- A report of a parking lot collision, minor damage hit-skip was received from the 200 block of East Beal Avenue.

3:25 a.m.- Officers made a check for possible trespassing at Bucyrus Plaza.

