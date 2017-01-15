Gaming is king at Citadel RPG and Gaming

GALION — Andrew Nolen’s fondest memories from his teen years are of playing games like Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. He hascontinues to have a passion for tabletop games, so much so that he turned it into a business.

Andrew and his wife, Diane, had the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new business, The Citadel RPG and Gaming last week.

The entire Nolen family will be involved in the business including the couple’s four children, Chris, Cassie and her fiancé Alan, Kendra and her husband Daniel Rea and Cage.

“I know there are a lot of gamers in the area so we wanted to share our love of gaming with others,” said Andrew.

Andrew, who is a 1992 Galion High School graduate, said he enjoyed the job he had for the past 19 years but needed a change.

“I worked for the state as a corrections lieutenant. My son, Caleb, needs extra care because he is handicapped and by operating our own business, I can help my wife out more often with our son,” said Andrew. “We put our life savings into the business.”

The couple purchased the building that houses their business at 343 Harding Way East from Pete Carter of Carter Electric and are in the process of remodeling it.

Chris, who is 15-years-old, said he has been gaming with his family as along as he can remember.

“I even remember my parents having friends over to play before I was old enough to even understand how to play,” said Chris as he started a Dungeons and Dragons game with two customers.

From Warhammer to HeroQuest to Zombicide, the store offers a selection of table top games and the accessories to go with them such as metal and plastic dice, figurines and paints.

Galion High School students Caleb Butler and Tim Crawford made their way to the store early on Thursday after they finished taking their exams.

“It is great to have a store in Galion so we don’t have to travel to Mansfield or Bucyrus,” said Butler as he checked out the array of dice the store offers.

Crawford inquired about the latest Pokemon cards.

“This is great,” said Crawford.

Andrew said he will offer game nights from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and will also be holding tournaments along with classes to teach people how to play.

“On Saturdays, we will be offering classes for beginners and advanced players,” Andrew said.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, closed on Sundays.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/thecitadelrpg/?fref=ts or the store’s website at https://www.thecitadelrpg.com/games-workshop.

