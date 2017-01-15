Crawford County Property Transfers in December

These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in December, 2016:
Brian K. Naufzinger and Lori A. Naufzinger to Matthew L. Ross and Shaunacy M. Ross, 433 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $89,000
Thomas P. Sheibley and Sharon A. Sheibley H & W to Michael P. and Jill R. Stahl H & W, 5670 S. R. 103, New Washington, $35,000
Jane E. Blum to Naomi J. Gorman, 610 Alayne Ave., Galion, $86,000
Maryalice W. Seabolts to Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc., Vacant land on Crawford-Richland Line Rd., Shelby, $30,000
Terrance R. and Kathy A. Powell Co.-TTEES to Nicholas A. Powell, 417 John St., Galion, $10,000
Terrance R. and Kathy A. Powell Co.-TTEES to Nicholas A. Powell, 417 Hensley St., Galion, $10,000
George N. Nolte & Sylvia M. (Haycook) Nolte to Rita G. Griffin, 623 Rogers St., Bucyrus, $137,900
Larry R. Parsons and Melissa E. Hammock to Donald Hammond, 4388 Monnett Chapel Rd., Bucyrus, $32,500
Triple B. Properties, LLC to MMC Development, LLC, 1215 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus, $17,500
Curtis E. Blevins to James N. Creel and Jayme J. Creel, 1112 Williard St., Bucyrus, $23,500
Jerry W. Volk and Marlene J. Stevens to Edgar R. Trent and Vicky L. Trent, 6631 Leesville Rd., Crestline, $100,000
Bernard M. Mansfield to Tamera S. Schifer, 400 Buckeye Dr., Galion, $72,500
Phillip Jerome Gangluff and Donald McMichael, Trustees to Lane W. Tucker Sr. and Rogenea M. Tucker, 4863 Holmes Center Rd., Bucyrus, $65,000
Ricky A. Smith and Robin S. Smith to Michael E. Miller, 237 East Mary St., Bucyrus, $10,000
Zoa A. Duffner to Rebecca E. Guinther, 1705 St. Rt. 61, Galion, $71,200
HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Nomura, Et AL, to Sarah N. Bessinger and Jeffrey L. Bessinger, 409 Kaler Ave., Bucyrus, $9,000
Joan Buhler and John C. Slabach, Jr. to Steven D. Young and Sheri L. Young, 246 Hayes Ave., Bucyrus, $55,000
Donald R. Leonberger and Helen A. Leonberger to Larry J. Vanderpool and Jamie B. Vanderpool, 2051 St. Rt. 598, Galion, $50,000
Lucinda S. Marino unmarried, John M. Ginder to Joseph M. Henry and Barbara A. Henry h & w jls, 426 West Payne Ave., Galion, $37,000
Lucinda S. Marino unmarried, etal to Gladys Clark, 820 Bel Air Dr., Galion, $55,000
Rosie M. Campbell to John W. Wanamaker, 1102 Tiffin St., Bucyrus, $5,000
Michael D. Enders aka Michael David Enders and Charlotte Enders husband and wife, to Brandon C. Taylor, 677 Brookside Dr., Galion, $72,000
Janet L. Conrad, Trustee to Jackson Township of Crawford County, Land on W. Bucyrus St., Crestline, $7000.00
Gerry E. Rossman to Earl M. Brubaker and Barbara A. Brubaker, Kocher Rd. and Schwemly Rd., Bucyrus, $493,146
Brewkam2, LLC, to George F. Gibbs & Jocelyn K. Smith, 116 West Perry St., Bucyrus, $9500.00
Alice M. Hieber, Trustee to Daniel P. and Rebecca L. Weisenauer, New Washington Rd., Bloomville, $3,000
Michael R. Brown, Roger L. Brown, Kathryn L. Bahm to Kennith G. Bolen and Janice D. Bolen, 601 Sitler Ave., Bucyrus, $130,000
Gertrude A. Ruehle to Rover Pipeline, LLC, 2113 New Washington Rd., Bloomville, $1,641.00
Niese Family Farms, Ltd. to Diana R. Wenninger, German Rd., land only, Crestline, $2,000
Joseph and Robert J. Reeder H & W to Mike Karls, 937 Harding Way E., Galion, $1,000.00
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to Hank T. Williams, 5067 Marion Melmore Rd., Sycamore, $24,000
Craig R. Wilson to Timothy Lee Adkins, 650 Old Winchester Rd., Bucyrus, $161,000
Zachary Daniels to Brandon Book, 256 Hayes St., Bucyrus, $53,500
Mechanics Bank to Steven J. Hall, 602-604 South Market St., Galion, $6,700
Darlene M. Shell to Craig B. Heefner and Jennifer J. Heefner, 517 Scharf St., New Washington, $60,000
James M. Case and Doris l. Case to Jessica Sullivan, 118 W. Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $55,000
PECO II, NKA GE Power Electronics, Inc., to Landmark Infrastructure Holdings Company, LLC, 1376 State Route 598, Galion, $145,000
Patrick C. Volk and Marlene J. Volk husband and wife, to Scott A. Armstrong and Lauri A. Armstrong, 215 Harding Way East, Galion, $35,000
The Huntington National Bank to Murriel Mcle and Carri S. Mcle, 616 W. Arnold St., Crestline, $24,900
Evelyn M. Cook to Rebecca J. Skillicorn, 310 Westgate Rd., Galion, $68,600
Fishpaw Realty Holdings, Lts. to Deanna M. Cooper, 406 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline, $31,000
Margaret Baker to Gerald and Jennifer Candel, Stetzer Rd., Land only, Bucyrus, $13,500
Thomas P. Perin, Jr. aka Thomas P. Perin to U.S. Bank National Association aka U.S. Bank N.A., 1438 Orr Rd., Sycamore, $84,766*
Edward Burn to U. S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns, 646 Cherry St., Galion, $28,000*
Gerry Rossman aka Gerry E. & Pamela J. to James B. & Holly M. Rossman, 64.27 Acres Monnett-New Winchester Rd., Bucyrus, $456,000
Daniel E. Cochran to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, 139 North Crestline St., Crestline, $16,667*
James B. & Holly M. Rossman to Gerry E. & Pamela J. Rossman, 56.984 acres on Musgrave Rd., Bucyrus, $325,000
Steven H. Ulmer, Loretta M. Feichtner, Kevin Ulmer and Donna R. Auck to Daniel J. Linn, Lemert Rd., Bucyrus, $231,000
The Estate of Doris A. Russell to David M. Dotson and Paula S. Dotson, 938 East Mansfield St., Bucyrus, $37,500
Aaron D. Schifer to Blade A. Tackett and Taylor P. Whitaker, 935 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, $100,000
Timothy J. Tomecko and Amanda S. Tomecko, H&W to Chad A. Sweitzer and Sandy Sweitzer H & W, for their joint lives, Spore Brandywine Rd., Bucyrus, $30,000
John A. Barrett and Deborah J. Subver nka Deborah J. Fowler to Holly A. Lust, 935 Beverly Dr., Bucyrus, $69,500
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association to Renewed Properties LLC, 638 North Columbus St., Galion, $36,414
Elizabeth A. McClintock and Paul N. McClintock to Daniel R. Edwards and Crystal D. Edwards, 930 N. Henry St., Crestline, $94,500
Douglas Weisenaur Trust to Rover Pipeline LLC, Crawford Seneca Line Rd., Bloomville, $30,319
Alternative Investing, LLC to Jay L. Rodeback, 4432 Marion Melmore Rd., Nevada,, $120,000
Investment Funding, Inc. to William and Kathryn Ritchie, 313 N. Main St., Tiro, $12,500
Treva N. Wine to BMGS Investments, LLC, Crawford Wyandot Line Rd., Nevada, $150,476.13
Matthew A. Livengood to Stephen Dwayne Richter, 302 N. Henry St., Crestline, $76,000
Roger A. Marquart, Trustee of the Richard G. Marquart Trust to K & G Farms, LLC, 7860 Connely Rd., New Washington, $337,960
Roger A. Marquart, Trustee of the Wanda E. Marquart* to K & G Farms LLC, 7860 Connely Rd., New Washington, $337,960
Mary Turner to Mark L. Wentz and Tessa I. Wentz, 374 Cherry St., Galion, $83,000
Kevin R. Faeth to Jamien Thompson Craig, Judith Thompson Craig & James Kristen Craig, 777 Maple Heights, Galion, $30,000
Richard F. Faeth, Trustee to Jamien Thompson Craig, Judith Thompson Craig and James Kristen Craig, 777 Maple Heights, Galion, $30,000
David R. Cory, Trustee to BREWKAMA2 LLC, 125 W. Perry St., Bucyrus, $10,000
Anna T. Phillips to Phillip D. Maul and Shelbi A. Daniel, 415 W. Mansfield St., New Washington, $41,500
Alysha A. Laub to Jason Bradford, 3797 Crawford-Wyandot County Line Rd., Nevada, $45,000
Derreck W. Krebs and Nicole A. Miller to Derreck W. Krebs, 515 Prospect St., Bucyrus, $27,200
Douglas E. Stumpf and Donna J. Stumpf to Rachel E. Darby and John R. Darby, 529 N. Henry St., Crestline, $80,000
Mark A. Kocher and Karen J. Kocher, H&W to Hord Family Farms, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company, S. R. 100, Bucyrus, $280,260
Professional Investments of America DE, LLC to Realty Income Properties 9, LLC, 850 Harding Way West, Galion, $1,127,572
Ryan and Stephanie Bowman to Caleb Bowman, 946 Dawsett Ave., Galion, $85,000
LaVaun E. Riblet, unmarried to Sarah M. Walter, 427 Sherman St., Galion, $40,000
Meagan R. Hardy to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., 823 North Crestline St., Crestline, $22,800*
Dawn M. Wells to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, 518 Haymond Dr., Galion, $50,000*
Pamela Sue Brooks fka Pamela S. Parker to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee, 1309 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus, $28,000*
Michael E. Miller and Cynthia S. Miller to Michael D. Robinett, 1110 Tiffin St; 122 W. Mary St; 400 & 400 ½ E. Rensselaer St. Bucyrus, $161,000
Hord Family Farms, LLC to Bereat, LLC, 3001 Brokensword Rd., Bucyrus, $750,000
Gregory T. Durham and Vickie L. Durham to Richard A. Leitzy and Nadine A. Leitzy, Bare ground, 5 acres Marion Melmore Rd.,Bucyrus, $30,000
Scott Kent Crawford County Sheriff to Water Street Properties, Inc., 839 Faustina Ave., Bucyrus, $21,334*
Estate of Teena M. Bryant to S & P Affordable Rentals, LLC, 615 E. Oakwood Ave., Bucyrus, $19,000
Dustin and Annaruth Diller to Kyle and Angela Bowen, 210 N. Liberty St., Galion, $23,000
Jessie B. Jones, Jr. and John P. Jones to Dana J. Nolen and Naomi R. Nolen, 314 Third Ave., Galion, $32,000
Constance S. Cook, nka Constance S. Welborn to Roger Groves, 315 E. Oakwood, Bucyrus, $70,000
Terry L. Kochheiser aka & Cynthia G. Kochheiser to Weston L. Kochheiser, 6597 Windfall Rd., Galion, $188,644
Ronald E. Auck to Ronald E. Auck, Nichole Martin POD, 6460 Connelly Road, New Washington, $3,000
Verl B. Stevenson, Trustee of the Stevenson Family Revocable Trust dated May 2, 1996 to James William Stepro and Marilyn Ann Stepro, Trustees of the Stepro Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, dated March 3, 2016, 202-202 ½ N. Liberty St., Galion, $25,000
Patricia C. Betts aka Charlene Betts to Wechter Farms, LLC by Roger Wechter, 6040 St. Rt. 39, Tiro, $4,000
Patricia C. Betts, Executrix of Lloyd I. Betts estate to Wechter Farms, LLC by Roger Wechter, 6040 St. Rt. 39, Tiro, $4,000
Jeff and Nancy Germann to Shirley Faye Statham, 279 Meadow Lane, Galion, $117,000
*Sheriff Sale or Foreclosure