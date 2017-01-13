GHS hosting College Credit Plus meeting Feb. 1

GALION — Galion High School will host a College Credit Plus informational meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1. It will include a general overview of this cooperative educational program that allows students the opportunity to earn college credit before graduation.

The meeting will be in the cafetorium and starts at 6:30 p.m. Students currently enrolled in grades 6-11 and their parents, are encouraged to attendt. It is the first step required in the application process and will presented by counselors from Galion High School Galion Middle School, The Ohio State University-Mansfield and North Central State College.

Tuition, fees and the cost of books will be provided at no cost to parents if their child qualifies for the program.

“We are working diligently to increase the number of College Credit Plus courses offered to students on the Galion campus for the 2017-18 school year,” said High School Principal Ron Williams. “Our goal is to allow our students to take full advantage of this outstanding educational program while still having the ability to participate in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities offered in our building.”

Students who are currently enrolled in the program and plan to continue during the 2017-18 school year do not need to attend the meeting. However, a blue College Credit Plus Intent to Continue Participation form must be submitted to the Guidance Office by March 31.

For information, call Galion High School counselors Tena Eyster or Amy Cline at 419-468-6500, or Galion Middle School counselor Amanda Watkins at 419-468-3134.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_College-Credit-Plus-Ohio.jpg