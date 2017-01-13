Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 13

Jan. 12

7:25 a.m.- Officers investigated an injury one-car accident in the area of Poplar and Rensselaer Streets and Bucyrus Fire and Life Support EMS assisted.

9:41 a.m.- A breaking and entering at Special Moments, 213 S. Sandusky Ave., was investigated.

9:42 a.m.- A breaking and entering at Resets Retro, 115 W. Warren St., was investigated.

11:11 a.m.- Officers looked for a possible drunk driver in the 300 block of North Sandusky Avenue. The vehicle was not located.

11:49 a.m.- A non-injury two vehicle crash report was investigated at Lane and Rensselaer Streets and a citation was issued.

12:15 p.m.- A Whetstone Street resident reported medication missing from her home.

2:32 p.m.- A disturbance in the 600 block of North Sandusky Avenue was investigated and officers are investigating a report of improper possession of a firearm.

3:16 p.m.- A civil issue was investigated in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

3:27 p.m.- A report of an impaired driver was made in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street. The vehicle was located by OSP on Ohio 4 and stopped.

4:45 p.m.- A welfare check was requested in the area of Highland and Woodlawn Avenues.

4:54 p.m.- Allen Henry Jr, 40, was arrested in the 200 block of South Lane Street on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held.

4:58 p.m.- A welfare check was requested in the 900 block of Prospect Street.

6:30 p.m.- A disturbance regarding a civil protection order issue was handled between two complainants that came to the police department.

6:38 p.m.- One tax summons was issued at the police department.

6:58 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant.

7:14 p.m.- Officers assisted the Galion Police Department with the delivery of a message on Marion Road.

7:21 p.m.- Four income tax summons were issued at Crawford County Justice Center.

8:28 p.m.- Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol on Ohio 4.

8:49 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant.

9:03 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 800 block of Wingert Street.

9:12 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant.

9:20 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 1000 block of Tiffin Street.

10:02 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a customer at Holiday Inn Express.

10:29 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served in the 1000 block of Hull Avenue.

11:38 p.m.- A resident in the 1700 block of Marion Road reported being assaulted by someone he knows. Officers are investigating.

Jan. 13

4:09 a.m.- A resident in the 200 block of Brentwood Drive reported an alarm going off at the residence. No one was located around the house and everything appeared to be fine.

5:15 a.m.- A resident in the 900 block of Reid Street reported someone he knew using his vehicle without his permission.

