Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 12

Galion Police

Jan. 10

2:19 a.m.-William S. Boor was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 700 block of Portland Way North.

5:25 a.m.-A report of a breaking and entering was investigated in the 400 block of North Columbus Street.

11:06 a.m.-A Harding Way East resident reported his house broken into and several items stolen.

12:04 p.m.-A Second Avenue resident reported a camper broken into and items stolen.

1:15 p.m.-A report of fraud was investigated in the 200 block of East Atwood Street.

2:02 p.m.-A report of a kidnapping was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

5:33 p.m.-Officers assisted the New Washington Street Police Department in the 200 block of North Columbus Street.

8:41 p.m.-Officers assisted Portage County Sheriff’s Office personnel in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

10:13 p.m.-A tree branch was removed from the roadway in the West Atwood Street area.

10:31 p.m.-A tree branch was removed from the roadway in the Downing Place area.

11:38 p.m.-A report of several downed power lines and trees in the Ohio 308 and Nazor Road area.

Jan. 11

8:21 a.m.-A taxi cab driver reported bringing a man from Columbus to Galion Community Hospital where the man exited the taxi without paying his fare. Drug paraphernalia was found in the man’s belongings he left in the taxi cab. Joshua D. Noel was located arrested for drug paraphernalia.

11:46 a.m.-William W. Dean was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired plates in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

1:58 p.m.-A possible breaking and entering at a residence in the 300 block of Grant Street was investigated.

2:49 p.m.-A landlord-tenant dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

3:07 p.m.-Officers relayed a message to a resident in the 300 block of Pine Street for the Cardington Police Department.

8:05 p.m.-A fraud report was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

9:43 p.m.-Jackie Johnson was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 4600 block of Ohio 309.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 10

1:28 p.m.-Officers assisted the County Dog Warden with an aggressive dog in the 1200 block of Wheeler Street.

3:45 p.m.-A two-vehicle accident in the area of Walnut and Charles Streets was investigated.

4:25 p.m.-A suspicious vehicle on Crossroads Boulevard was investigated.

5:27 p.m.-Officers retrieved debris from the roadway on South Sandusky Avenue that had blown off the roof of City Hall.

5:37 p.m.-A report of a loud bang from the area of Marion Road and Southern Avenue was investigated.

5:38 p.m.-A report of vehicles drag racing on Failor Avenue was investigated.

6:59 p.m.-Officers moved tree limbs out of the roadway on Ridge Avenue.

7:13 p.m.-A written warning for parking in the roadway was issued on Blicke Street. The owner of the vehicle was also located and moved the vehicle.

7:55 p.m.-Missing 12-year-old Erika Wyatt returned home. Officers responded to speak with the runaway.

8:25 p.m.-A domestic disturbance in the 400 block of West Warren Street was investigated.

9:05 p.m.-Officers notified the Bucyrus Fire Department about smoke coming from the back of a city truck parked at the Bucyrus City Garage.

9:41 p.m.-Officers removed limbs from the roadway in the area of Walnut Street and Hopley Avenue.

10:27 p.m.-Officers removed debris from the roadway on Woodlawn Avenue.

10:37 p.m.-Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department with a downed wire in the 300 block of Lawn Avenue.

11:27 p.m.-A report of a downed tree limb in the 900 block of Rogers Street was investigated.

Jan. 11

1:07 a.m.-Officers delivered a message at Bucyrus Estates.

7:11 a.m.-Officers assisted in removing a bat from a house in the 400 block of South Spring Street.

8:11 a.m.-Officers investigated a private property collision at McDonald’s and one of the drivers was cited for driving under suspension.

9:15 a.m.-A report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Schell Avenue was investigated.

1:35 p.m.-Officers investigated a private property collision at Walmart.

2:24 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block Woodlawn Ave. was unfounded.

2:37 p.m.-A report of a cable wire down on Hopley Avenue and Washington Street was made.

3:27 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant on Woodlawn Avenue.

3:52 p.m.-A traffic citation was issued in the 400 block of S. Sandusky Avenue.

3:56 p.m.-A report of a disturbance involving juveniles in the 600 block of Prospect Street was investigated.

4:03 p.m.-A resident in the 1100 block of Tiffin Street reported his mailbox damaged overnight.

4:09 p.m.-A two-car private property parking lot collision report at the Post Office was taken.

4:27 p.m.-Officers checked on reported suspicious activity at an unoccupied residence on East Mansfield Street. Roger Bowman, 50, and Robert Sugden, 45, were both arrested on Crawford County warrants. Bowman was issued a date to appear in court and released. Sugden was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

4:43 p.m.-Mick Fraser, 33, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

5:13 p.m.-A report of juveniles trespassing around a vacant house was investigated and the people were sent from the area.

5:19 p.m.-A domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Wayne Avenue was investigated.

6:54 p.m.-Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint in the 900 block of Hopley Ave. Christopher Morton, 32, was arrested on charges of theft and a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

7:09 p.m.-Officers made a welfare check on a pedestrian on West Mansfield Street.

7:23 p.m.-A disturbance in the 200 block of West Mansfield Street was land-tenant dispute over custody of property.

8:14 p.m.-Officers investigated an arrest warrant on Failor Avenue. Anissa Surgener, 28, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She was also charged with trespassing at Walmart from a previous incident. She was issued a summons for the trespassing charge and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held on the warrant.

11:31 p.m.-Officers conducted follow-up from a prior complaint.

Jan. 12

12:33 a.m.-A report of two reportedly suspicious people loitering on a bridge on North Sandusky Avenue was unfounded.

4:56 a.m.-A resident in the Prospect Street area reported her car alarm had gone off. Officers checked the area and all was normal.

5:36 a.m.-A report of high water on East Mansfield Street was checked.

5:40 a.m.-A report of high water on North Sandusky Avenue was checked.

6:29 p.m.-A report of high water in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue was checked.

