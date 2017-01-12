Flood advisory until 5:15 a.m. Friday; freezing temps overnight

GALION — The flood warning for north central Ohio, including Crawford County has expired. However, the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory, that will be in effect until 5:15 a.m. Friday. It covers this part of the state.

Heavy rain overnight and during the day resulted in high water on roads and in shallow areas. Rivers, streams and creeks have risen rapidly due to heavy runoff from saturated and still-frozen ground.

The Olentangy running through Heise Park appears to have gone done a little since 4 p.m., but more runoff can be expected. It had not flooded any of the homes on Church Street and homes that border Heise Park Lane and Portland Way North were still above water late this afternoon.

There was flooding in the football practice and flag football fields behind the football stadium and YMCA. The softball, little sox and little league fields were not under water.

Amann Reservoir on Galion’s south side has filled up with rain water runoff that is running over the dam and onto and over the spillway that flows beneath County Line Road.

Drivers were observed stopping on the bridge near the spillway to watch the rushing water in the late afternoon. There were onlookers on foot, also watching the water works.

A cold front has already moved through the area and temperatures have dropped from the low 60s this morning to the low 40s later Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop and will fall below freezing by morning and should stay below or near the freezing mark through Sunday.

Frozen water on roads and sidewalks and elsewhere will freeze overnight and could present driving and walking difficulties.