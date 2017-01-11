Mario Freeman is GHS student of the month for December

GALION – Mario Freeman , a senior at Galion High School, has been named the December 2016 Student of the Month. The positive character trait for December at GHS was “demonstrating self-control.”

Mario was selected as the winner from a group of more than 20 of his peers at the high school. Those students nominated for December 2016 Student of the Month include: Zhamir Anderson, Evan Barker, Autumn Barone, Logan Cook, Cheyanne Daugherty, Alan Evans, Rachel Jarvis, Dylan Jourdan, Hunter Lloyd, Gillian Miller, Wentz Morris , Shae Ness, Kara Painter, Tapanga Parsley, Gavin Pennington, David Riddle, Joah Singer, Matt Sparks, Mac Spears, Katherine Talbott, Madelyn Thomas, Alexa Tinch, Courtney Throckmorton and Asher Whited.

“This is a great step toward fulfilling the leadership responsibilities expected of me,” said Freeman. “My high school days are coming to an end and I want to leave knowing I helped change what is expected from a high school senior.”

Freeman is a member of the jazz band, marching band and symphonic band, and is a member of the boys basketball team. Following graduation, Mario plans to continue his education in accounting and play basketball.

“Mario demonstrates self-control every day and is a good role model for students,” said High School Principal Ron Williams. “He is very deserving of this honor and I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mario-Freeman.jpg