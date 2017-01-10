Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 10

Galion Police

Jan. 9

12:25 a.m.-A West Church Street resident reported their rear license plate stolen from their vehicle.

12:53 a.m.-A dispute in the 600 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

7:05 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated on Portland Way North at Heise Park Lane.

8:37 a.m.-Officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Cleveland in the 1200 block of McClure Street.

10:58 a.m.-Officers assisted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

3:43 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 100 block of West Atwood Street with a possible overdose.

5:25 p.m.-A welfare check on a child in the 100 block of West Atwood Street was conducted.

5:56 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

6:18 p.m.-Justin A. Leong was issued a citation for driving under suspension and no brake lights in the East Atwood Street area.

6:31 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of West Atwood Street. Robin Fraley was arrested for domestic violence.

7:43 p.m.-A Galion Arms resident reported fraud by someone she knows.

8:25 p.m.-Officers checked a residence in the 100 block of South Street for a missing female juvenile from Bucyrus. The girl was not located.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 9

9:20 a.m.- Income tax summons were served at the police department.

9:58 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.

10:15 a.m.- Income tax summons were served in the 100 block of Whetstone Street.

11:19 a.m.- Officers are investigating a report of a theft of medication in the 1500 block of Whetstone Street.

11:49 a.m.- A report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Hayes Avenue was investigated.

12:31 p.m.- Income tax summons were served at the police department.

2:51 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

4:32 p.m.- Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of East Mansfield Street. A junk vehicle removal notice was served and Brittany Davidson, 26, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She was given a date to appear in court and released.

5:28 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.

7:05 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.

8:44 p.m.- Heidi Prater, 57, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She received paperwork and was released pending a court date.

8:44 p.m.- A traffic citation was issued in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

8:48 p.m.- Tahshawn Jones, 21, was arrested on charges of excessive noise from a Vehicle. He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and released.

10:17 p.m.- A report of a dog left in a parked vehicle was investigated. It was actually a ceramic yard ornament.

Jan. 10

12:51 a.m.- A resident on Grandview Drive reported noise around a window. Officers checked around the home and did not see anything suspicious.

