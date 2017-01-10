Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 10

Galion Police
Jan. 9
12:25 a.m.-A West Church Street resident reported their rear license plate stolen from their vehicle.
12:53 a.m.-A dispute in the 600 block of Harding Way East was investigated.
7:05 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated on Portland Way North at Heise Park Lane.
8:37 a.m.-Officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Cleveland in the 1200 block of McClure Street.
10:58 a.m.-Officers assisted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office in the 700 block of South Boston Street.
3:43 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 100 block of West Atwood Street with a possible overdose.
5:25 p.m.-A welfare check on a child in the 100 block of West Atwood Street was conducted.
5:56 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.
6:18 p.m.-Justin A. Leong was issued a citation for driving under suspension and no brake lights in the East Atwood Street area.
6:31 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of West Atwood Street. Robin Fraley was arrested for domestic violence.
7:43 p.m.-A Galion Arms resident reported fraud by someone she knows.
8:25 p.m.-Officers checked a residence in the 100 block of South Street for a missing female juvenile from Bucyrus. The girl was not located.
Bucyrus Police
Jan. 9
9:20 a.m.- Income tax summons were served at the police department.
9:58 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.
10:15 a.m.- Income tax summons were served in the 100 block of Whetstone Street.
11:19 a.m.- Officers are investigating a report of a theft of medication in the 1500 block of Whetstone Street.
11:49 a.m.- A report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Hayes Avenue was investigated.
12:31 p.m.- Income tax summons were served at the police department.
2:51 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.
4:32 p.m.- Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of East Mansfield Street. A junk vehicle removal notice was served and Brittany Davidson, 26, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She was given a date to appear in court and released.
5:28 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.
7:05 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.
8:44 p.m.- Heidi Prater, 57, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. She received paperwork and was released pending a court date.
8:44 p.m.- A traffic citation was issued in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue.
8:48 p.m.- Tahshawn Jones, 21, was arrested on charges of excessive noise from a Vehicle. He was issued a minor misdemeanor citation and released.
10:17 p.m.- A report of a dog left in a parked vehicle was investigated. It was actually a ceramic yard ornament.
Jan. 10
12:51 a.m.- A resident on Grandview Drive reported noise around a window. Officers checked around the home and did not see anything suspicious.