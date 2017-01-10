Still time to sign up for Home Energy Assistance Program

ONTARIO — Do you need help paying your winter heating bills?

If so there is help available.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) may be able to provide assistance.

To apply, you first need to fill out the application, available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799. The agency’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance.

Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, Coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. For more information call today.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario.

