Galion man sentenced to six years in prison on drug charge

BUCYRUS — A Galion man scheduled to be in court for a suppression hearing last week in Crawford County Common Pleas Court, changed his mind and pleaded guilty in his case.

James E. Martin, 29, 502 Riblet St., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine and will be subject to mandatory post release community control. He will not have a driver’s license for six months after he is released from prison and all drug-related property in his case will be forfeited to the Bucyrus Police Department.

Martin has a lengthy criminal history that includes a 2006 conviction for attempted escape from jail. He spent four years in prison for a 2010 conviction of having weapons under disability and unlawful transaction in weapons.

James E. Martin http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_martin_james_e.jpgJames E. Martin