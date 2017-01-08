Sharing family memories

GALION — The large yellow house nestled in a wooded area and surrounded by rolling hills means too much to Jennifer Franch for her to ever part with it.

The house that was built in the 1890s holds memories of her childhood, spending time at the farmhouse her great-grandparents — Bert and Iva Mae Cox — built and where her grandparents — Faith Cox and Aaron Smith — raised their three daughters.

“I love this house so much,” Jennifer said.

So much so that she and her husband, Steve, are now sharing it with others via their business, Smith Farmhouse Vintage Country Getaway.

The couple hired Amish construction workers to renovate the two-story home, moving stairways to allow for the expansion of bathrooms and other areas to accommodate up to 12 overnight guests.

“We bought the house from my mom in 2012,” said Jennifer.

“C and H Construction was also part of the renovation process,” said Jennifer. “We modernized the home, but kept all of the original woodwork and the original feel of the house.”

The four main sleeping areas are named after family members who once slept in them.

“Faith’s bedroom was my mom’s room when she was growing up,” said Jennifer as she showed off the immaculate second floor that also includes Viola’s Bedroom, Sister’s Bedroom and Aunt Dor’s Bedroom.

The fully-equipped and stocked kitchen was opened up to include a spacious dining area that overlooks a huge deck and pond.

“We want people to be able to come here and relax, just get away from it all,” Jennifer said. “We have already had one wedding here and would like to do more,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer said the home is listed as a rental on Airbnb or by calling her directly.

“This is a quiet, rejuvenating place for people to come and relax. We have sewing, quilting and craft groups rent it for weekend retreats or simply a girl’s weekend away from the stressors of everyday life,” said Jennifer.

Located half-way between Galion and Mount Gilead, at 3310 County Road 29, the farmhouse is close to an array of attractions including the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the Fredericktown-area Amish community.

“From painting to writing to yoga or photography classes, this place has room to accommodate a large group for a weekend or longer. We also offer space for events like the wedding we recently hosted and graduation parties, baby showers, whatever people need,” Jennifer said.

For more information, visit the Smith Farmhouse website at http://www.smithfarmhouse.com, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesmithfarmhouse/?fref=ts, or call 614-375-0821.

Jennifer Franch bakes cookies in the kitchen of the Smith Farmhouse Vintage Getaway that she owns and operates with her husband, Steve, in rural Galion. A fireplace welcomes visitors to Smith Farmhouse Vintage Getaway, about halfway between Galion and Mount Gilead, on County Road 29.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]

Reach Gasuras on Twitter: @kimberlygasuras

