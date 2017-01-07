Galion High School students perform with elite music groups

GALION — Four members of the Galion High School Symphonic Band were selected to participate in the Capital University Wind Band Invitational Nov. 18-19.

Alexis Link (flute), Autumn Barone (percussion), Allison Bauer (tuba) and Kendall Moody (clarinet) were selected by Capital University faculty from up to eight nominations submitted by area band directors.

Directors nominate students based on playing ability and overall honors achieved at adjudicated contests like solo and ensemble or other auditioned honors groups, such as the Ohio Music Education Association District 2 Honors Band or the Mansfield Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Once students are selected, they were sent audition material which they prepared to play in front of Capital University faculty.

“This year Autumn Barone made principal percussionist of the Honors Wind Ensemble,” said Jessica Hammond, Galion High School Director of Bands. “Allison Bauer made principal tuba of the Honors Concert Band, and Kendall Moody and Alexis Link — who earned the piccolo chair — joined Allison in the Honors Concert Band.”

During this two-day rehearsal and performance opportunity, students prepared four selections in their ensembles under the direction of James Swearingen and Ryan Shaw for the Concert Band, and Jeffrey R. Gershman for the Wind Ensemble.

Students also attended a master class by the same Capital University professor who auditioned them, and they had the opportunity to converse with the guest composer for this year’s event, Michael Markowski.

“I look forward to this Wind Band Invitational and New Concert Music Reading Clinic every year and am proud that Galion had such wonderful representation,” said Hammond. “In the past we have only had two students selected, so to double that number to four was really a treat.”

This event is an opportunity to help students begin to think about the role music is going to play in their future. Likewise, it gives a window into the music conservatory so that students can decide what steps to take now if that is the career they wish to pursue.

“The four students selected are truly outstanding musicians and represented Galion spectacularly,” said Hammond. “They met new students from the 57 participating schools, and had the opportunity to play in a wonderful concert hall!”

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_galion-high-school.jpg