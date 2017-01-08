Pickle Run planning meeting on Thursday

GALION — Pickle Run Festival organizers are having their first planning meeting for the 2017 event on Thursday, July 12, from 5-6 p.m. at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce office, 138 Harding Way West, in Galion.

Lots of volunteers are needed as the festival is continuing to grow in it’s third year back after a multi-year absence.

This year’s festival is July 1, 2 and will once again be centered in Heise Park. Volunteers are needed for every event associated with the festival, from set-up to cleaning up after the festival ends.