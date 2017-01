GALION — The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for north central Ohio.

An area of snow, occasionally heavy at times, will affect Crawford, Richland, Morrow, Huron, Wayne, Knox, Holmes and Ashland counties through about 7 p.m.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible, resulting in snow covered and slippery driving conditions. Motorists are urged to be careful and to drive with caution.