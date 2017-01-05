Rumors not true, Galion Geyer’s not closing

GALION — Geyer’s Market in Galion is not closing.

For weeks, the rumor mill has been operating in and around the city, and on social media. Emailers, water-cooler talkers and dozens on social media have been wondering if and when Geyer’s Market, 230 Portland Way North, in the Galion West Shopping Center, is shutting down.

They are not.

“We have been a part of Galion for a long time, and that is not going to change,” said Dan Gradijan, Chief Operations Officer of the company. “We are not closing.”

To customer concerns about shelves at the store being a little bare at times, Grabijan said that has been the case, but he has a simple explanation.

“We’ve had some trouble with deliveries during the holidays, but we are working to get caught up,” he said.

He also knows that when rumors of a long-time business shutting down start, they can take on a life of their own.

“That is not the case,” he said. “In fact we have aggressive plans for the future.”

Gradijan said the company is not yet ready to discuss those plans, but he reiterated that Geyer’s will remain in the community.

