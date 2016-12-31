Suspect nabbed in Check Into Cash robberies

GALION — A man suspected in the robbery of Check into Cash stores in Bucyrus in Galion has been arrested and has reportedly admitted to his role in the robberies.

Mark A. Morgan, 54, no address available, was taken into custody by members of the Tiffin Police Department at the days Inn on the corner of Ohio 53 and Ohio 224 in Tiffin. After his arrest, he was turned over to Bucyrus police.

Morgan also was interviewed by Galion police and is currently in jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Bucyrus.

Morgan was identified by several people who saw a security camera image captured and posted on social media in recent days. Several people said Morgan could be the person responsible, also stating that he was hiding in a hotel in the Tiffin area.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Morgan was arrested by Tiffin police.

Capt. Joseph Greathouse of the Bucyrus Police Department is appreciative of the response from area citizens.

“The Bucyrus Police Department and the Galion Police Department would like to thank the community for help in solving these crimes. Also, thanks to the Tiffin Police Department for their assistance. By working together with the community and all surrounding law enforcement agencies we make our communities safer.”

The Bucyrus robbery was Wednesday. The robbery in Galion was Dec. 15.

Bucyrus and Galion Police are working together to locate this suspect in connection with roberries at Check Into Cash in Bucyrus and Galion. The suspect is described as a male in his 50’s or 60’s. (Courtesy Photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Robbery120161229112637360-1.jpgBucyrus and Galion Police are working together to locate this suspect in connection with roberries at Check Into Cash in Bucyrus and Galion. The suspect is described as a male in his 50’s or 60’s. (Courtesy Photo)