Galion, Bucyrus police seek clues in Check Into Cash robberies

GALION — The Galion and Bucyrus Police Departments have joined forces in a hunt for the person suspected of robbing Check Into Cash stores in both cities.

“Our detectives are working directly with the Bucyrus detectives on these cases at this time,” said Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield on Thursday.

The Bucyrus Police Department posted a photo of the suspect from the robbery that occurred in that jurisdiction on Wednesday.

“We do not have a photo of the suspect in the robbery at Check Into Cash from Dec. 15. Their surveillance video was very poor quality,” said Saterfield.

The suspect in both robberies was carrying a gun.

If anyone is able to identify the male in the photograph, contact Bucyrus Police at 419-562-1006 or Galion Police at 419-468-5255.

The witness in the Bucyrus robbery identified the suspect as a male 50-60 years of age.

