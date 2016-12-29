Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 29

Galion Police

Dec. 28

10:30 a.m.-A report of the theft of an iPad from a vehicle in the Carter Drive area was investigated.

12:52 p.m.- Russell Mott was issued a citation for speeding at North Market and Grant Streets.

2:53 p.m.-Officers assisted Children Services personnel in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

11:04 p.m.-Jacob Clark was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the Charles Street area.

Bucyrus Police

Dec. 28

2:54 p.m.- A resident in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue reported medication stolen from her residence.

3:49 p.m.- A report of an erratic driver in the area of Stetzer Road and East Mansfield Street was investigated.

5:11 p.m.- Officers are investigating an armed robbery from Check Into Cash on Stetzer Road.

6:22 p.m.- Officers investigated a possible assault complaint at Altercare.

7:02 p.m.- A disturbance in the Walmart parking lot was investigated.

7:08 p.m.- Jordan Armstrong, 26, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

8:08 p.m.- Officers attempted to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of South Spring Street.

8:29 p.m.- A domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of East Mansfield Street was investigated.

8:32 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of West Warren Street.

9:06 p.m.- Seventeen-year-old Dillon Thoman was reported missing by his grandmother. He is 5’8”, 120 pounds, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black/white tennis shoes.

9:51 p.m.- A domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Poplar Street was investigated.

10:39 p.m.- A disturbance between neighbors in the 300 block of Wallace Avenue was investigated.

10:54 p.m.- Officers assisted with a custody issue in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.

11:11 p.m.- Officers investigated a domestic issue in the 700 block of Prospect Street.

Dec. 29

1:24 a.m.- Officers on patrol found an abandoned bicycle at Speedway and secured it on station.

5:00 a.m.- A resident in the 300 block of Plymouth Street reported hearing people outside of her home. Officers checked the area and did not locate anyone.

5:47 a.m.- A report of a residence with an open door in the East Oakwood Avenue area was investigated.

6:31 a.m.- A report of an attempted breaking and entering in the 800 block of Beverly Drive was investigated.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-17.jpg