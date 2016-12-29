Posted on by

Bridge south of Galion closed to traffic


GALION — The Morrow County Engineer’s Office is temporarily closing a bridge, south of Galion on Crawford-Morrow County Line Road (also called Bloominggrove-New Winchester Road).

The bridge being shut down is immediately west of the South Street intersection. There is severe damage to the guardrails of the bridge and it will be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks.

South Street will remain open to traffic, according to Matt Echelberry, communications director for the city.

