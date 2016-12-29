Bucyrus man arraigned on new child porn charges

BUCYRUS — A Bucyrus man out of jail on a $100,000 bond was back in court on Tuesday for his arraignment on 50 new charges.

Thomas Sibbalds, 56, 904 Sherman St., is facing a total of 65 counts between the two indictments including charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a combination of second- and fourth-degree felonies.

Judge Sean Leuthold set Sibbalds’ new bond at $750,000 and it covers all 65 charges.

Law enforcement officials have continued to investigate Sibbalds’ computer and other electronic devices, reportedly finding more images of underage children involved in sexual acts.

Sibbalds has no previous felony record.

A total of 15 new cases involving 77 new charges were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday including:

Edward Springer, 48, Findlay, two counts of theft, both third-degree felonies, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft, both fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, bond set at $1.5 million.

Emma E. Lilly, Alvada, two counts of theft, both third-degree felonies, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft, both fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, bond set at $100,000.

Aaron W. Mitchell, 19, Bucyrus, aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, bond set at $750,000.

Sara Smith, 33, Galion, burglary, a second-degree felony, bond set at $250,000.

Tiffany M. Quaintance, 28, Bucyrus, conveyance of drugs onto a detention facility and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, bond set at $200,000.

Christopher Fawley, 36, Crestline, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $150,000.

Aaron D. Buchanan, 39, Bucyrus, safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, bond set at $150,000.

Steven C. Shaull, 58, Galion, theft, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $100,000.

Carl F. McCrea, 43, Galion, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, bond set at $50,000.

Katherine Gear, 29, Crestline, two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, bond set at $50,000.

David Hedrick Sr., 61, illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, personal recognizance.

Rosalinda Hedrick, 61, Galion, illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, personal recognizance.

Takoda S. Wilburn, 20, Galion, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, personal recognizance.

Sheena M. Jarvis, 29, Crestline, two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, personal recognizance.

According to county prosecutor Matthew Crall, three cases remain sealed until they have been served. Those cases include a total of four new charges.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]