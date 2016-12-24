Posted on December 24, 2016 by Russell Kent Photo Gallery: Galion vs. Northmor GBB. Photos by Don Tudor Education, News, Sports, Top Stories Galion sophomore guard Gabby Kaple runs into a wall of Northmor defenders Friday night in MOAC action at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Girls basketball: Photo by Don Tudor Galion girls basketball coach Nick Vukovich, background, and Northmor coach Daryl Wade, foreground, confer with their benches during Friday night’s MOAC game at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. A Northmor defender keeps an eye on Galion’s Jaime Ehrman in MOAC action Friday night at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus