Letters to Santa Claus from Galion students

Editor’s note: Galion students authored these letters to Santa Claus recently. The big guy thought they were so good, he forwarded a copy to the local newspaper. They appear, as they were written. Enjoy.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for visiting me. Please bring me some shopkins, a monster high doll and a stuffed bunny, I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Amyalin.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for visiting. Please Bring me legos, pokemon slippers and an elf on the shelf. I love you Santa!

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being kind. Please bring me some make-up, some slippers anda diary. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I love you!

Love,Lily

Dear Santa,

Thank you for sending an elf to our classroom. Please bring me a kitten, a game and a new DS. I love you Santa!

Love, Kayden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for visiting me Please bring me a four-wheeler a real dirt bike and some pokemon cards. I love you

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bring Ella the Elf. Pl ease bring me the littlest petshop, some shopkins and a baby doll. I love you.

Love, Brianna

Dear Santa,

Thank you for sending an elf. Please bring me a batman, a spiderman, and a puppy surprise.

Love, Randall

Dear Santa,

Thank you for sending an elf. Please bring me a makeup set, a puppy surprise and some shopkens.

Love, Avah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for visiting me. Please bring me an avenger, a camera and some games. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Aaron

Dear Santa,

Thank you for visiting me. Please bring me a halo robit, an xbox ad some mega blocks. Merry Christmas!

Love, Avery.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for sending an elf. Please bring me some shopkins, a make up set and a diary. I love you Santa!

Love, Allison

Dear Santa,

Thank ou for sending an elf. Please bring me a frozen sleeping bag, some footie PJs and some slippers. I love you.

Love, Addison.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for vising me. Please bring me a diary, some dolls, a makeup set and a notebook. I love you.

Love, Elixis

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being kind. Please bring me an American girl doll, a giget stuffed animal and a kitten. I love you

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. Please bring me an American girl doll, a pinky pie equestrian doll and some shopkins. Thank you for all you do.

Love, Lexi

Dear Santa,

You are very nice, Please bring me a remote control car, a robot talk and some hot wheel cars.

Love, Jaylen

Dear Santa

Thank you for bringing us presents. Please bring me a four wheeler some legos and a fishing pole. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Patrick

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll. How is Rudolph? Can you build an Elsa castle? Do you like red? Can you get me a Hatchimal?

Your friend, Addi.

Dear Santa,

How’s Rudolph? I want a hamster. Okay? I want a pet reindeer. Is Mrs. Clause good? I like you Santa. Good night Santa,

Your friend, Grace

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Does Mrs. Claus brush his hair? Hey, Santa, did you know that I want a Lego Star Wars and a dart gun? Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Cameron.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a baby panda. Hoe is Rudolph? I want a kitten. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Gracelynn

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I don’t care what you give me for Christmas. All I want is your love.

Your friend, Katlin

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I want Pokemon cards. I want a toy car.

Your friend, Deshawn

Dear Santa

How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? I like your sleigh. How is Rudolph? I like you. I like all of your reindeer. I want a race track. I want a new coloring book. I want a new game. I want some new Legos. I want a new race car. I want some new books. I want some drawing books.

Your friend, Khol

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a husky and my very own Christmas tree.

I want a toy castle and a desk and a laptop. How is Rudolph?

Your friend, Genevieve

Dear Santa,

How are you in the North Pole? It is going good? I want a doll that has a heartbeat and clothes for her.

Your friend, Kinder

Dear sata,

Howis Rudloph? I want a Barbie. I want a toy phone. I want a toy dog. Merry Chistmas?

Your friend, Kendall

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph, Santa? Do you know Sparkle the Elf, Santa? I really, really want a chip dog so so bad. I want Christmas movies and books. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Rylie

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I want a mini Segway and LeBron Soldier 10s and a dog.

Your friend, Tyrell

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I want some Legos. How are the reindeer? How do you make presents?

Your friend, Owen

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? I want a puppy. I want a toy Rudolph. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Shaylee.

Dear Santa, How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? I want lots of toys. I want a Barbie Dreamhouse for my Barbies.

Your friend, Alexis

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nerf Rival gun, A sky Viper Hover Racer and Wow Wee Chip Robotic Dog. I lost 2 teeth.

Merry Christmas,Aiden Harris.

Dear Santa,

I would like a rainbow kitty, a black and white kitty and a robot puppy. What kind of cookies do you like best?

Merry Christmas, Tryniti Hanlon

Dear Santa,

I would like a Cat in the Hat game, A Curious George game and a Hatchimal. Could I see one of your elves? I will leave you a picture.

Merry Christmas, Logan Frey

Dear santa, I would like pencils, books and a Picachoo book bag and a stuffed animal. I broke my arm before Thanksgiving. I will leave you cookies and hot cocoa.

Merry Christmas, Hunter Miller.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchimal, Little Live Pets and two real kittens that are gtirls. I have a new baby sister. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Merry Christmas, Keeley Koge

Dear Santa,

I would like battlebots, clothes, and a new bed. I have been good. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies.

Merry Christmas, Chayse Rinehart

Dear Santa,

I would like a rainbow Hatchimal, Calico Critters, and Georgie Interactive puppy. I have been very good. I will leave you cookies, carrots and milk.

Merry Christmas, Myla Harding.

Dear Santa,

I would like Chubby Puppies Fashion runway, a Plush Foxy, a Minecraft bow and arrow. I have been good.

Merry Christmas, Ethan Craft

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll, a baseball and bat, and a new crayons for my house. I will give you Christmas tree cookies.

Merry Christmas, Alyssa Thorne.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Skylander Crystal maker (green), Lego Dimensions set, and a green tablet. Please bring my little brother a toy and something for my mom and dad. I will leave you cookies.

Merry Christmas, Aidan Martin

Dear Santa,

I would like an Ultra Ice Dino, a Zoomer Chimp, and Turtle Tank. I lost my 2 front teeth. I will leave you cookies.

Merry Christmas, Lahlyn Butcher

Dear Santa,

I would like a furby, a robot Sky, a stuffed picachoo. I have been good. I will be moving soon.

Merry Christmas, Kaydin Szymachack

Dear Santa,

I would like a red tablet, a car to ride in, and a crazy cart. You are the best! I will leave you cookies.

Merry Christmas, Trentyn Calmese

Dear Santa, I would like a Hatchimal, a doll, and a Barbie Doll. I have been good. I will leave your cookies, carrots and milk.

Merry Christmas, Bella Alberty

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchimal, Shopkins and a Baby Go Bye Bye. I go to Galion Primary now. I will leave some crackers for you.

Merry Christmas, Gracie Matz

Dear Santa,

I would like an American girl doll and clothes for her and art stuff. Do you bring people underwear? I hope you have a nice Christmas. Merry Christmas, Madison Brandenburg

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hatchimal, Shopkins and Legos. I have been very good. I will leave you a snowman cookie.

Merry Christmas, Lyla Flick

Dear Santa,

I would like a Skylanderss Imaginators game, Mario Cart 9, and Skylanders characters. I will leave you cookies.

Merry Christmas, Cyrus Eisnaugle

Dear Santa,

I would like a giant Lego set, a lego Darth Vador and a tablet. I have been good. I will leave 10 carrots for each reindeer and 10 cookies for you.

Merry Christmas, Bobbie Baker

Dear Santa, I would like a Hatchimal, lots of Shopkkins, and some trolls. I won a coloring contest and got to be in the Christmas parade. I will leave you some cookies, chocolate milk and a picture.

Merry Christmas, Penny Morris

Dear Santa,

I would like football cards, a new costume for my dog and a Hatchimal. I have been good. I will leave you peanut butter and a chocolate cookie

Merry Christmas, Baylee Sttewart

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me a gold iphone and a moteconrole helicopter and four weeler and a electric scooter and an Xbox 360 and a santa hat.

your friend, Kale Early

Dear Santa,

How are you? Cold you please bing me a star wars game that I played in 1st grade and a banse and a ziplin.Your f

Your friend, Tristan Mullins

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I want 2 American girl dolls. And I want a big big box of marckrs. A new book bag.

Your friend, Alivia Porter

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me 1. Invader zim toys and stuff animals 2. Football Stuff 3. Sonce toys and stuff animals and a DS and 4 pokemon stuff animals and 5 pokemon Sun and Moon.

Love, Shiellier Hughes

Dear Santa,

How are you? could you please bring me an amarican girl doll, monster high doll, a bag of candy, a hachamal egg and a bunch of candy in my stocking oh and for christmas I want a tablet.

Love, Monika

Dear Santa,

How are you could you please bring me a dog some money $500000000000000 and a cop toys and batsa pets snakes foxs tiger car. I want Santa Claus dime

Your Friend, Keaton McGlothlin

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me the shoes that light up from the moul. Al the dress from walmart. And a new car for my mowal. And a new phone for me. And a new bed and a bedset. And a scoker ball.

Your friend, Destiny Harney

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me sports stuf and dude perfect.

Your friend,

Kody Lawhorn

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me a present. I want a smart watch and I want a doll house and a tablit and a phone and a ipad and some dolls that’s it

Your friend,

Ja’kyla

Dear Santa,

How are you? can you please bring me high hel boots Barbi doll big doll house a rudolph bollan and a north pool house.

Love,

Kira Fox

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me a preusont that has a gith in it.

your friend, Shawn

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me lots of nerf guns, legos, and clothes.

Your friend,

Jamesen Glew

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me a toy. The toy is a pS4 and a iphone 7 and $1,0000000000 and a iphone 6. and wwe and a football.

your friend,

Denzille Williams

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me school stuf. Santa please bring me a go Math. Santa please bring me stall was man. Santa please bring me books.

Your friend,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

How are you could you pleas bring me and my sister and my brothers a family board game for a family game night if you can’t that is okay but thanks anyway! merry chrismas.

youre friend

Stellavolz

Dear Santa claus,

How are you? Could you please bring me hachamals egg and shoes and boots and makup bag and makup and girl doll and phoen cace and book bag and a tablet and emoij pillow and a pokymon cards and a chapter book and a family game.

Your friend,

Makaylyn Anderson

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me $9,999,999,999. jus king. a wouch. car it is a cog car. please sid a card. thank you.

your friend,

Wyatt Williams

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me a random Vd games.

your friend,

Wiatt Glednill

Dear Santa,

How are you? coiuld you please bring me a phone and a tablit and a X box and a umogy pelow for crmismis.

your friend,

Haedyn Greanya

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me the fur real friend dragon, light purple headphones, and a ipod. I also need some new clothes.

Love,

Addison Teynor

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me lectronic diery and a giant candy cane. I hope you make it on time. I ben good.

Love,

Madalynne

Dear Santa,

How are you? Will you please bring me a ipod and some boots and clothes and slep on shoes and a nickles and stuufed Rudolph and some candy please and some warheads and a candy cane.

your friend,

Adalyn Perry

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me bunch ams snf a manichall tooth buch and a tran track.

Love,

Jackson Henry

Dear Santa,

How are you? Could you please bring me a zoomer cane moves and Xbox games for Xbox 350.

Your friend,

Christopher Saum

Dear Santa,

I hope Mrs. Claus is feeding you. Please git me a camper. I like to play with Barbies. I promise will be good. I hope that you have a good Christmas. Thank you for coming to my house.

Love, Jalie Kildow

Dear Santa,

Have a grate Christmas! Please git me monster high dolls and mumnoms! Becauce I have ben good this year! I promise I will play whith them. I hope that you will git me them and that have a mery!

Love, Kloie Fraley

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. Please I want gmod for xbox 360 and I want a xbox one. I will be nice.

I hope that you have a good Christmas. Pleas I will be good.

Love, Daniel Tripp

Dear Santa,

I hope Mrs. Claus is give you food. Please get me call of duty, black ops 2 both for xbox 360. I would share them. I’ll be good and nice to my friends. I hope you have a nice Christmas. Thank you for all of the things you got me the last couple years.

Love, Xavier Heaberlin

Dear Santa,

I hop you haf a good year Santa. Please can I have a Ipad, please can I have a book. I hope I can have a ipad. I hope you have a good Christmas. Thank you for sending Elfie.

Love, Garrett Letner

Dear Santa,

I hope Mrs. Claus and you are having a good Christmas. Can you please give me a tablet and x-box. I will share my toys. I will be a good frind. I hope you have a nice day. Thank you for being a good member.

Love, Makenzie Halbisen

Dear Santa,

My name is Mandy. Is Mrs. Claus doing well? Are you doing well. Your doing well right? Please can I have a balla set. And a fairy door a buthful fairy and door. I’ve always wanted a fairy door and a balla set. I’ll be good go bubu. I hope you will give me these and do not lose the sock. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas and good night to all.

Love, Mandy

Dear Santa,

I hope Mrs. Claus is feeding you a enough. I would love a Barbie to play Barbie’s with, Barbie’s house and I love to ride a bike. I promise I will be nice to everyone. I hope that you have a Merry Christmas. Thank you for sending elf on the shafl.

Love, Alexis Grillo

Dear Santa,

Hi I am Bailee Labombard. I hope Mrs. Claus is feeding you. Please can I have a Barbe doll and a troll set. I promise to be nice to my family and friends. I hope that you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Bailee Labombard

Dear Santa,

Have a great Christmas. I love you Santa! Please all I want the movie suside squide and a Teddy bear and a horrible Harry books. I have a really alwase wanted a horrible harry book and a Teddy bear, Suside Squide. I promoise that I will be good for the rest of the year. I hope that you get this mesege.

Love, Carter Fairchild

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Kloe. Please can you do this for me. A hemla. A Doll. Reasson Because I wut a Doll please. I Promise I will be Good! I hope that I Git them! You haf a mek thm! Xoxox.

Love, Kloe Parker

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Please give me poknom and can’t you give me games! I like to play! I promise I will shared! I hope that you will have a good Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Allen Huang

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today? I also hope Mrs. Claus is feeding you. Please can I have my weird school books and shopkins. These my weird school book’s are my brother’s and I have no shopkins! I promise I will not be mad if you don’t get me these thing’s and I won’t be greedy! I hope that I will at lest get some of the thing’s that I want. Evin the stuff that I have up! Thank you getting me these gives these past year’s.

Love, Jersey Riddlebaugh

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I hope Rudolph is treating you w. Please get met the Nintendo with all the games built in to it.

And Madden 13. Because I have been good. I promis to be nice. I hope that I get the Nintendo. Thank you for coming the last 6 year’s.

Love, Braden McClintock

Dear Santa, Have a good Christmas. I wunt book and snowboots. I lik to read. I promise I won’t brack it. I hope that you come to both houses my moms house and dads house. You are the best Sant.

Love, Bella Kimberlin

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. Please a monster high doll and a teddy bear please. I have been good I love stuffed bears. I promise to be good for the rest of the year. I hope you are good to. I love you Santa. You are the best joly frend.

Love, Norah Blevins

Dear Santa,

I hope Miss Clas is feeding you. Please can I have a toy jet with a dig controller. I like to play whith toys. To be nice and kind. You give me my toys. Thank you Santa please can you give me my toys.

Love, Connor Bays

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas! Can I please have a book called failing up. It’s by Shel Silverstein. Becauce I love to read. I promise that I’ll be good and be nice to my family. I hope that you this messege. And don’t forget to eat the cookies!! Thanks for reading this note.

Love, Katelyn McMullen

Dear Santa, Claus

I hope that your as fat as a turkey. Please git me Evolution Booster box. The Reason is I’m good. I promise I will give you half. I hope that you are good. I hope you go hohoho.

Love, Cameron Manley

Dear Santa, Claus,

how’s Rudolph and your elfs been? Santa, could you please make a Boosie so that her belly can open and have a kitten that looks just like her mom. I also want minecraft. I’ve been very, very, very nice and great. I promise I’ll share everything I get for Christmas. I hope that you have a great Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Hannah Nelson

Dear Santa,

I hope Mrs. Claus is feeding you. Please git me a t.v. I want a tv because I have ben good. I promise to be good. I hope you have a good Christmas. Tack you for giting me presents.

Love, Gideon Akers

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. Please get me a babby alive and a chocolate pen. Because I like chocolate and I would share. I promise to not brack it and be nice. I hope that you come to give me a present. Thank you for all you done.

Love, Cameron Fullen

Dear Santa.

Thank you for the prestins. You have a good team santa. I want a lot of toys and I what every star wars. I love your elfs they are very fun and your awesome. Does your slay have gold on it.

Closing

Dear Santa,

Greatings. Thank you for delivering presents. I have ben trying to stay on the nice list. The two presents I want most this year are Nitendo and Tsum. How are your reindeer doing?

Sincerely,

Gabvelle Harper

Dear Santa,

Thank you for delivereing presents. My behavior this year is good. I would like a puppy. Because my dog died. What is your favorite kind of cookin? How do you live for everever. I will be sure to leave you something. I will be sure to leave you milk. UI will be sure to leave you something to eat. I love what you got me last year.

Your friend,

Bell

Dear Samta,

I love you so much can you say hi to mrs clos and a Merry Christmas to you. You are a bizy man. Thanks for the presents and all of the joy. I’v bin good. My brother has bin good. My mom has bin good. I haive hope to you and to all boys and girls. In all the world. I love Christmas it is fun. You are my favorat. I love rotof the red nose raindeer. You are joly

Sincerely,

Baylei

Dear Santa,

Thak yu for deivereing our presents. We all love you because all the presents we git. And to reword you with cookies and your ranederes with carits. Thak yu santa we love you.

Sincerely

Nevaen

Dear Santa

Thank you for delivering my presents. I would like a monster high doll and a snuggles the puppy. Santa how many cookies do you eat on Christmas night?

Your friend,

Miranda

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents, my elf’s are bad. How are you. Say hi to Mis Clause. Merry Chismis. I miss you. I love you all the presents you got me. Thank you

Ruelynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents that is so nise of you. If you get cold ask miss clos to get you a blacet.Can I have a markon grle ball that it lox like me. Stay warm.

Kaylee

Dear Santa,

This Christmas can I please have a x-box and a hamster and I also want lego dinentions to and you suld know that I was good . how cold is it at the north pole is it like 5 or 10 degrees.

Triston Davis

Dear Santa,

I was good this year I hope I get something but sometimes I am meen but I still want something from you and I want relly like two things I want a lot of clothes and a football that I can play with my friends. I will always be good for you.

Jacob Nunez

Dear Santa,

I was good this hool year so I want presents. How do you get all the elves. I want a x box one with battle front . I all ways do the rite thing.

Dominic

Dear Santa

I was good. I want for Chistmas is angry bird mine craft. Thank you for delivering all of the presents.

Garrett

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I want a new microwave for my mom. And a box of lago dimentions. PS say hi to Rudolph.

Sincerely

Antonio

Dear Santa,

Thank you for delivering p[resent.and can you plese tell ruddph I like him and I like his nose. I would relley like to have a drone or allie and tell donner that I like ruldolph.

Sincerely,

Braxton

Dear Santa

I have been really good this year. I would really like a ipod so I can play porket frogs and I would really like a minine workshop.

I think that Rudolph is my favorite reindeer.

Sincerely

Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want a game for Christmas. I will get carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Tonya Haferd

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a very good boy all year. I want a plastic box of slime, and I also want a fishing pole and an elf that sings Christmas carols.

Love, Lucca Troiano

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a suitcase, a skateboard and a lunchbox for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Love from, Taven Blakenship

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a dollhouse. Thank you for the presents from last year.

Love, Lorelei Lugo

Dear Santa,

Since I have been a very good boy this year could you please bring me a minecraft for Christmas. Thank you Santa.

Love from Carson Hedges

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good in school. I want a Paw Patrol set with a choo-choo train set and the puts and Ryder. I want Tracker the jumble pup. I want a kid house. I want a bridge for a choo -choo train.

Love, Christoper Weiland

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you gave me last year. I love them. I really wanted a real dolphin but I can’t get it so can I have a toy dolphin? I want a baby doll house.

Love, Ellie Rutte

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want face paint, a beach shell, an American Girl Doll and clothes. I want a crayon sharpener and a train track, princess legos and that’s all.

Love, Madison Pickens

Dear Santa,

Can I please, since I’ve been a good boy, have a minecraft toy for Christmas. I would also love to have a yoyo toy.

Thank you Santa, from Tristen Hughes

I would like a bat legos and Robin and the Bat Lego Mobile and the Robon Lego mobile. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Brady Pridemore.

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a really wild looking stuffed animal. I would love to have it more than anything else, I have been a very good girl.

Love from Addison Parsons

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year and I would like to get a crazy cotton candy machine. I will be leaving cookies and milk by the Christmas for you.

Love from, Nakian Cameron

Dear Santa,

I am so excited Christmas is here and I have been a very good boy this year. I would really like to have legos for Christmas. I will leave hot chocolate out for you.

Thank you, Jacob Weiland

Dear Santa,

How do you have time to work? How do your elves have time to build all the toys. I have been a really good boy this year. I would really love to have magic tracks to play with.

Lover from Bentley Woogerd

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big blowup ball and a fish game. Also, toy kitten and a basketball hoop. I would like a toy phone and a toy computer. I have been a rood girl.

Love Emily Roseguy

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a Paw Patrol for Christmas for Christmas. I have been very good boy this year. Also a tablet.

Thank you Santa.

Love you Santa, from Isaiah Siegenthal

Dear Santa,

I want a big 20 inch bicycle. And a little remote control car. You sent me a letter telling me I have been good this year.

Love, Teddy Lewis

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a toy castle for Christmas? I have been a good boy all year long. I will leave cookies and milk on the table for you to eat.

Braxton Hall

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want an Ipod for Christmas. It’s neat. Also, a drum please.

Love, London Freeman

Dear Santa,

Can I have a bick and a ripstick and a 1Phone5 and a xob ls and a dog and sometoy for the dog for my my mom and dad.

Love Andrew

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an xbox and a soldier. What do you want for Christmas. Thank you for making us presents every Christmas. I hope I’m on the list.

From Josh to Santa

Dear Santa,

I want a 3DS plese and a iRobit and flat ball and these his is for Jax. He wants a train games and a iPod. These is for Tristen. He wants a Star Wars games an a Star wars Lego set.

From Peyton Melendez

Dear Santa,

What do you want for Christmas? What is your favorite thing. I will get it for you. I’m telling you what I want for Christmas I want a new phone and some genz. Can you get my baby sister a kickin set.

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I want a hatchimal and a iphone. I want a bunch of new outfits and I want some pink and blue slippers. I want a flipa zoo and some monster high dolls and a trolls sleeper.

Love, Amarie

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a air hogs hiper strunt drone. And can I please have a hiperfire and can I please have a tablit and can I have air hogs Thundertracks.

Please and thank you, from Tristan Elijah Cress

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Xbox LS and a game.

From, Zachary

Dear Santa,

Please, can you get me a new pair of pajamas with frozen on them. And a tablit and 3 dolls. And a snow con machine. And I think my teacher would like a ornament for her tree. And I would like more snow for Christmas.

Love Alexis

Dear Santa,

What are you going to get me for Christmas? I want a naklis, so wood my mom, and a ring, a Shopkins and $3.

Love, Candace

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me the stuff that I want. 1. Hatchamal. 2. Shopkins. 3. Something for mom. 4. Littlest pet shops. 5. Something for my brother. 6. Something for Jessie; 7. Something for my cats.

Love, Peyton Lyons

Dear Santa,

I want a chip and a iPhone and a kitten and puppy in 2016. And a hatchamal for me and a outfit for my mom m dad and my friend.

Love, Elaina

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a new mattress. A pillow and a sheet. Please and a sheet. Please and a nerf rivel gun.

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

I want a iPod with a case and I want karaoke machine that two people can sing on. I want to tell you what my mom wants. She wants a real new kichen. I hope you have a asome Christmas this year.

Love, Jayda.

Dear Santa,

I would like a hachuml and a trampoline and a doll and a good Christmas for my family.

Love, Rhiley

Dear Santa,

CanI please have some shopkins and can you get my mom the necklasce I saw at Walmart.

Merry Christmas, Love, Marley

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a real puppy. Please bring me Chip the rowbot dog. For my brother a phon my mom and dad to.

Love, Destiny

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an American girl doll please and her name is Leah Clark. I also want chip the robot dog. I also want a dog name JayJay. For my sister, bring her a baby.

Love, Alandria

Dear Santa

Did you help my elf Snowflake be naughty? For Christmas I would like 2 dragon Hatchimals. One is for my mom. I think I’ve been good.

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa

I would like a dog and cat with a cage, and a new frozen book. Can I come vist your workshop sometime? I’m leaving some milk and cookies for you.

Love, Cheyenne

Dear Santa

Myself is good! I would really like an ice cream maker and a doll with long hair and a crown. I made you some special cookies.

Love, Layla

Dear Santa

How are your reindeer? I would like a hatchimal, a penguin if possible. Also, some LPS (it means Littlest Pet Shop. I will leave some cookies for you.

Love, Brenna

Dear Santa

How is Rudolph? I would like some Paw Patrol toys especially Chase with the zip-line. I would like some dinosaurs too.

Love Christopher

Dear Santa

I like your sled! Please bring me some dinosaurs, some superheros and Star Wars toys. I like games too. How about a 4-wheeler. I’ll leave some cookies.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa

I like your sleigh! I would like some Undertale Sans plush toys, and Shadow. I’m making you some special circle cookies.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa

How are all your reindeer? I would like some Troll toys, a Barbie and a HelloKitty lunchbox. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Aleeya

Dear Santa

How are the elves? I would like some spaceships, some basketballs and a hoop. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Rolf

Dear Santa

I love you Santa! I would like a monkey that moves, the game Pop the Pig and a toy elf. I will leave you chocolate chip pancakes.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa

Thank you for the presents. I would like everything Elsa. I want to get to see my dad. I will leave you some cake and milk.

Love, Ana Shumway

Dear Santa

How is Rudolph? I would like a horse, a German Shepherd an X-box and a basketball. I’m making some special cookes and reindeer food for you.

Love, Jentsen

Dear Santa

How are the reindeer? I would like a John Deere truck, a scooter and some dinosaurs. I will leave you candy and cookies.

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa

How are the elves? I would like a monster truck, a race car and a phone. I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Love, Malek

Dear Santa

I hope you have a good time with your elves. How are the elves doing, and Mrs, Claus? I would like a train and birds (both remote control). Thank you.

Love, Wesley

Dear Santa

How are you? I would like a phone, a sparkly case, a pink Inno Tab 3, a new backpack. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Daelyn

Dear Santa

I would like a Rudolph toy, a Superman. I have been very good this year! I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love, Za’karian

Dear Santa

How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a Batman vs. Superman tower, a Ninja, turtle tower and a new bookshelf. I would also like a Ninja Turtle on a motorcycle. Thanks.

Love, Paul

Dear Santa

How are the elves and reindeer? I would like a new kitchen play set, a sweeper and some fake cleaning supplies because I like to clean. Merry Christmas.

Dear Santa

Love, Jadyne

I like your reindeer! I would like a drone, a Frozen house, and the Frozen dolls. I will you some cookies, and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Kylee

Dear Santa

I like your sleigh! I would like a Barbie Doll, a boot about an elf, and a dog. I am making reindeer snowman and Christmas tree cookies for you.

Love, Cristabelle

Dear Santa

How is Rudolph? I would like a baby doll, some baby clothes and a Candyland game. I will leave some carrots and apples for your reindeer!

Love, Lauren

Dear Santa

How are you? I hope good!. I would like a horse with a saddle, a Barbie, some FRozen booksand HelloKitty. I made some spevial cookies for you.

Love, Ryleigh

Dear Santa

How are the Elves? I would like a stuffed bunny for Christmas, and an Xbox. I have been good this year.

Drelyn

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? Do you have a Christmas tree up? Am I on the good list? I have been good this year. I would like a fake dog for Christmas. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love Hana

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for delivering presents. How are the reindeer doing? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! I want a hero wars spiderman webs that really shoots and a My Secret journal! Have a merry christmas. Love Elliot

Dear Santa Claus:

I tried to be good this year. How is your reindeer doing? I want roller blades and a hatch a mol. What kind of cookies do you like? I you have a good Christmas.

Love Elizabeth

Dear Santa Claus:

Have a Happy New Year. Do you like cookies. I wan a bunch of Trolls for Christmas. I want to know how your reindeer are doing? Have a safe travel to all the houses.

Love Trinity

Dear Santa,

What kind of food do your reindeer like? I would love to meet one of your reindeer. I have been good this year. I would like a hatchamol for Christmas. I hope you have a safe trip. Merry Christmas!

Love Rilet

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for all the presents. Santa why do you touch your nose when you want to go up the chimney? And Sand can you tell me what Rudolph feel like? Do you like green bay? I do! Santa can I have a phone and a pet Alicorn? Thank you. Have a merry Christmas. Love Nevea

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for giving me a white board. How is Rudolph doing? We miat not have a Christmas tree top on Christmas. Have a holly jolly Christmas. I want an elf on the shelf please! My Aunt’s birthday is in Christmas Eve. I hope you have a safe way here.

Love Maylin

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for the presents you bring me every year. This year I want a new bed set and an ipad. I hope your reindeer are doing good. Merry Christmas.

Love Marlee

Dear Santa Claus:

What are favorite cookies? Does Rudolph have a red nose? I listen to my mom and dad. I would like t have a phone and Cavs hat for Christmas. I hope you have a nice trip.

Love Brian

Dear Santa Claus:

Am I on the good list or the bad list. I stayed on green all year how is Rudolph? What is your favoite cookie? I want is an Ohio State jersey and I want Kyre shoes. Have a gret day on Christmas. I Love Christmas.

Love daron

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Am I on the nice list? Thank you for the prestets last year. For Christmas I would like a shopkins doll Jessicake in a shef clud. Thank you for everything. Have a safe travel.

Love Adalyn

Dear Santa Claus:

How fast can your reindeer fly? I have been good this year. How can you get down the chimney? I would like a Dak Prescott jeesey for Christmas and a Klay Thompson jersey for Christmas. Merry Christmas to the North Pole!

Love Preston Maley

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for delivering presents. Are your cookies good? Are your reindeer being good for Christmas? I would like a Peppers jersey and a Star Wars legos. Is Mrs Claus ready for Christmas? Have a Merry Christmas.

Love Grady

Dear Santa Claus:

What is your favorite cookie? Can I please have a Shopkin Happy Places for Christmas? Have a holly jolly Christmas and thank you for coming each year.

Love Cafa Roark

Dear Santa,

Thank you for delivering presents this year. Is Rudolph doing all right? I’ll leave a carrot for him. Are your other reindeer doing all right too? Have a safe trip on Christmas. I would like a Horse set and a pet unicorn. Merry Christmas.

Your Friend Katelyn Millor

Dear Santa Claus:

I have been triing to be good this year. I hope you have a safe trip. Be Careful! All I want is some boots for Christmas and some roller blades. I love Christmas.

Love Gabriella

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been nice every day. I want an xbox 1 for Christmas. Have a nice trip down to America and tell the reindeer I said Hello!

Love Wesley

Dear Santa,

Do you like ginger bread houses? I’ve been good and doing my chores. I listen in school and always stay on green. I would like it if you got me a shopkins set. I would also like some different Buckeye shirts and a shopkins doll. Have a jolly Christmas.

Love Maryssa

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for delivering presents to kids all over the world. What do your reindeer like to eat? What are your favorite cookies. How do you get from house to house realy fast. I have been trying to be good this year. I would love a cavs hat and a new shirt.

Love Colton

Dear Santa Claus:

How are your reindeer doing? I want some more clothes. Do you like the cookies? Whate football team do you like? Have a happy Christmas.

Love Joel

Dear Santa Claus:

Thank you for the presents. What is your favorite cookie? How is Rudolph? Tell Mrs Claus I said Hi. For Christmas I want a hatchamol stuft animal alicorn and an American Girl doll. Have a safe trip going home and have a merry Christmas.

Love Ryleigh

Dear Santa,

Ples get me sum pezits.

Thank you,

Santa,

Love, Bentlee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some toys, Scooby Doo toys and for my family to be together on Christmas.

Love, by Blaydenn Feurer

Dear Santa,

I wut 2 PS3 remotes. I wut a tablet. I wut hatchimals.

Love, Zioh

Dear Santa,

I like a Santa hat and a rubber snake ples and a lisrd a real one.

From, Mason

Dear Santa,

I luv you. Pes get pessonts, pes Santa. Pes get presnts for keds.

I luv you,

Michael

Dear Santa,

Santa I wut a backitball, I wut a arpllng.

From Isa

Dear Santa,

Am I on the nice list Santa? I want a gorwn up coloring book and the 3 things that fly.

From, Grady

Dear Santa,

I wunt a tv and pordr. I woont no what my brulr wants for Christmas. I have ben vareey good!

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I have bin very good.

Love, Nick

Dear Santa,

I wunt get to visit grandmas hous. I wuod lik to get sum games.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I wunt a elf on the shelf and a toy frog. I wunt a pupy. I wunt a tlablt.

Love, Carly

Dear Santa,

I wunt a Barbp van, I wunt a hatchinal. I wunt a elf on the shelf. I wunt a Santa. I wunt a rade elf on the shlf. I wunt a story. Dear Santa, I wunt a doll. I wunt a frozi dol. I wunt a toey Christmas tre. I wunt a Santa hat. I wunt a Christmas bed, guitar.

Love, Isabelle

Dear Santa,

I wut, wut a elf on the shelf. Dear Santa, I for get to ask for a ples can I have a hatchbil. I ben vae good.

I wunt a pupe and tablt.

Love, Savanah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this yer. Wel I no it is a lot to ask but I rele want a Hatchimals and a Ipod with a pink cas with sparkle white pocudots with purple ems on the pocudots.

Love, Maria

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this yer. Today the elf on the shelf came to scool.

Love, Lynnea

Dear Santa,

I hope I git a big shopkins case bekus I vare wut to git that.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Theeck you for pruis. I wut a phone.

Love, Adalei

Dear Santa,

You are osum I Love you. How are you I have been so good! Can I have a tablet, and a violin and balat shoes.

Love, Shaylee

Dear Santa,

Am I on the bad list?

Love, Avriana

