Northmor survives to beat Galion

GALION — Friday night provided the community with a “Battle of Galion: Part Two” as the Lady Knights of Northmor came to Galion High School to meet up with the Lady Tigers in non-conference play.

It took all 32 minutes to decide the victor, but in the end Northmor held on for a 42-39 victory.

The Lady Knights improve to 4-3 overall this year and the Lady Tigers drop to 1-8 on the season.

Northmor’s Maddie Swihart led all scorers for the contest with 15 points. Swihart also grabbed eight rebounds, an assist, a block and had a steal. Christiana Boggs added nine points in the win.

Dani Schieber lead the way in Galion’s push for a victory, scoring 10 points on the night.

Northmor defender (No. 21) keeps an eye on Galion’s Jaime Ehrman in MOAC action Friday night at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_inquirer-122316j-Northmor-at-GHS-gbb_0094.jpgNorthmor defender (No. 21) keeps an eye on Galion’s Jaime Ehrman in MOAC action Friday night at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. Galion sophomore guard Gabby Kaple runs into a wall of Northmor defenders Friday night in MOAC action at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_inquirer-122316j-Northmor-at-GHS-gbb_0023.jpgGalion sophomore guard Gabby Kaple runs into a wall of Northmor defenders Friday night in MOAC action at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]