Tigers beat River Valley as Alsip scores 30

GALION — Galion’s Isaiah Alsip poured in 30 points Thursday night to lead the Galion Tigers boys over River Valley, 65-50. It was Galion’s second win.

“(It was a) great win tonight for the young Galion Tigers,” said Tigers coach Matt Valentine. “The kids played like a true team on the offensive end of the floor. They were looking for that extra pass to get the team the best possible shot. We still have a lot of work to do, but their effort continues.”

They are 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. River Valley drops to 1-5 and 1-1.

Alsip bounced back in a big way after being limited to just one half of play against Northmor this week. Along with his 30 points, he added nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Gage Lackey also came up big, scoring 13 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists. Colton ‘CP’ Powell would add five assists and Bobby Gilbert ripped down eight rebounds to aide in the Tigers’ victory.

The first quarter ended with the Tigers carrying a slim 14-12 lead. Galion led 29-28 at the half. The second half wasn’t that close. The Tigers came out in the third quarter and outscored the Vikings 16-6, leaving River Valley in a 45-34 hole. River Valley tried to claw their way back in the fourth, scoring 16 points but Galion would tack on 2o en route to the 15-point victory.

The Tigers grabbed 34 total rebounds, dished out nine assists, had nine steals, blocked three shots and committed just 13 turnovers. Galion was an impressive 15/18 from the free throw line.

River Valley’s Hayden Wallace had 19 points in the loss. Wallace is the MOAC’s leading scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Galion will have a little break for the holiday season and will return to action Dec.30 for a non-league game at Shelby.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]