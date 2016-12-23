Bucyrus Police

Dec. 22

7:33 a.m.-Officers investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

8:03 a.m.-Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

8:32 a.m.-Officers checked the welfare of a man in the 400 block of East Rensselaer Street.

10:53 a.m.-A report of suspicious activity was investigated in the 400 block of Wallace Avenue.

11:07 a.m.-A two-car, non-injury crash was investigated at Hopley and Walnut Streets.

11:17 a.m.-A suspicious man was reported in the 1700 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

11:53 a.m.-Officers investigated a hit-skip collision of a parked pickup truck in the 500 block of Prospect Street.

12:32 p.m.-A report of a vehicle with mechanical problems was checked upon in the 200 block of East Mary Street.

12:36 p.m.-A report of child abuse is being investigated.

12:44 p.m.-Employees at Little Athens, 308 N. Sandusky reported receiving harassing phone calls.

2:29 p.m.-Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 100 block of Kincora Drive.

4:15 p.m.-A minor two-vehicle collision was investigated in the 200 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

5:38 p.m.-Aaron Mitchell, 18, was arrested in the 700 block of South Spring Street on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

5:39 p.m.-A two-vehicle, non-injury crash involving a parked vehicle was investigated in the 200 block of North Walnut Street and a citation was issued.

8:06 p.m.-Joshua W. Smith, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of East Mansfield Street on a Crawford County warrant. He was given a court date to appear and released.

8:36 p.m.-A standby was requested in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.

9:09 p.m.-Officers moved property out of the roadway on Auto Avenue.

9:35 p.m.-Officers assisted a male who was experiencing mental issues in the 200 block of West Mansfield Street.

10:24 p.m.-Officers assisted with moving a vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks at Poplar and Galen Streets.

Dec. 23

2:19 a.m.-A disturbance in the 900 block of South Highland Avenue was unfounded.

