Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 22

Dec. 21
9:52 a.m.- Officers investigated a one-car accident in the alley behind the Salvation Army.
11:47 a.m.- A report of a stolen dog being in the area of the 100 block of North Spring Street was unfounded.
11:52 a.m.- Officers spoke to a woman in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue regarding a scam.
1:39 p.m.- Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Elm Street.
3:00 p.m.- Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Wardens’ office with a dog running at large in the area of Rogers Street and Southern Avenue.
3:54 p.m.- Officers spoke to a resident at the police department about a domestic issue.
7:58 p.m.- A suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 100 block of Whetstone Street.
11:09 p.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Plymouth Street was investigated.
Dec. 22
12:16 a.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams St. was investigated.
12:36 a.m.- Officers assisted with a dog running loose in the 900 block of Union Street.