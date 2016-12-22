Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 22

Dec. 21

9:52 a.m.- Officers investigated a one-car accident in the alley behind the Salvation Army.

11:47 a.m.- A report of a stolen dog being in the area of the 100 block of North Spring Street was unfounded.

11:52 a.m.- Officers spoke to a woman in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue regarding a scam.

1:39 p.m.- Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Elm Street.

3:00 p.m.- Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Wardens’ office with a dog running at large in the area of Rogers Street and Southern Avenue.

3:54 p.m.- Officers spoke to a resident at the police department about a domestic issue.

7:58 p.m.- A suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 100 block of Whetstone Street.

11:09 p.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Plymouth Street was investigated.

Dec. 22

12:16 a.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams St. was investigated.

12:36 a.m.- Officers assisted with a dog running loose in the 900 block of Union Street.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bucyrus_PD_Schield.jpg