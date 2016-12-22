Crawford County title office getting new computer system

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Title Department is getting a present for Christmas: a new computer program mandated by the state of Ohio.

According to the department’s chief deputy clerk Tina Blevins, the new system is called ATPS Blue (automated title processing system).

“The system is being upgraded to provide for future growth and timely and efficient title processing across the state,” Blevins said.

Sheila Lester, clerk of courts that oversees the title office, said the office will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26 for the Christmas holiday.

“We will also be closed on Dec. 30 and on Jan. 2. All title offices in the state of Ohio will not be able to process title work from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 due to the implementation of the new system,” Lester said.

Blevins said not all offices across the state will be closed, but most will.

“The Crawford County Title Department will be closed. The offices that will be open will not be able to process title-work, however. They may be behind in day-to-day work (filing, scanning, bookwork, etc.) so they will use that day to catch up or they do multiple functions, such as a combination of Title Department and BMV. We assure you, Crawford County remains as efficient as ever and is on top of our paperwork,” Blevins said.

The county’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be open during their regularly scheduled hours.

The title office is located at 1653 Marion Road in Bucyrus and offers titling services such as: Transfer of Motor Vehicles (including boats, mobile Homes, travel trailers, motorcycles, trailers 4,000 lbs. or more, new or used vehicles); Out of state title transfers into Ohio; Liens; Court Orders; Unclaimed Affidavits; Transfer of motor vehicle from deceased owners, T.O.D.’s, W.R.O.S., and Surviving Spouse; Notaries for title work only; Duplicates and Replacements; Memorandums; Salvage and Salvage Replacements; Self Assembled; Repossessed motor vehicle titles; Golf Carts and Under-speed vehicles

For information, call the title office at 419-562-4888.

Mike Fagan of The Car Guys does some business at the Crawford County Title office on Monday. The office will be implementing a new computer system at the beginning of the new year. (Kimberly Gasuras | Galion Inquirer) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Title-office.jpgMike Fagan of The Car Guys does some business at the Crawford County Title office on Monday. The office will be implementing a new computer system at the beginning of the new year. (Kimberly Gasuras | Galion Inquirer)

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]