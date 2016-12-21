Galion students celebrate success before Christmas break

GALION — The staff and administrators of the Galion City School District took time to pause and celebrate each building’s many accomplishments during a special staff in-service Wednesday.

Each building principal was allotted time to highlight the successes in each building. The High School started the celebration by sharing information about its academic assistance program, student discipline, school culture, classroom changes and increased academic and extra-curricular activities for students.

“We’ve expanded course offerings for college-bound students by offering more College Credit Plus courses on our campus,” said High School Principal Ron Williams. “We’ve also witnessed a marked decrease in student discipline incidents from last school year to this school year.”

The Middle School took center stage next and shared short examples of small victories and success stories that students and staff have experienced over the course of the year.

“Often times we do not realize the impact that we can have on a young person,” said Middle School Principal Joe Morabito. “We wanted to share some of our stories about our students experiencing success, and celebrate their accomplishments.”

The Intermediate School shared their highlights to the theme of a Dr. Seuss poem. The piece they recited, which was an original creation, shared the building’s many positive initiatives and accomplishments from the first part of the 2016-2017 school year.

“Our students and staff have been working diligently to implement the 7 Habits from The Leader in Me program since the start of the school year,” said Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick. “All grade levels in our building have taken on a fundraising effort, or other philanthropic endeavor, to help students learn what it feels like to help others. I couldn’t be any prouder of our staff and students.”

The Primary School highlights focused on the three “big rocks”, which have been guiding all the activities in the building. The “big rocks” include: strengthening intervention and reading for all kids, improving the school environment and providing a high-quality preschool.

“Our building is a young Tiger’s first experience in the Galion City School District, and our staff has worked diligently to make each student’s experience positive,” said Primary School Principal Cindy Voss. “We’ve undertaken community service projects to help others, implemented new strategies to help our students improve their reading skills and focused on creating a positive learning environment for all students.”

The final highlight of the morning was a presentation from The Leader in Me student and staff Lighthouse Committees. Staff members shared how the program has made a positive impact in the classroom and on the overall school culture at both the Primary and Intermediate Schools. Students shared the 7 Habits and what they each mean to them.

“Our goal was to show our entire staff all the wonderful things happening in each of our buildings,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “Since I started in Galion last school year, I’ve witnessed a significant improvement in each building, and I am very proud of each staff member and student for their dedication in making those improvements.”

Galion fifth grade teacher John Stinehour (pictured in hat) poses with The Leader in Me student lighthouse committee from the Galion Intermediate School prior to the students' presentation to staff during a special in-service program Dec. 21. (Courtesy Photo)