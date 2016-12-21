Crawford County Municipal Court Convictions-Dec. 21

Jonathan E. Fletcher Jr., 28, Bucyrus, theft, fined $125 with all suspended, sentenced to 90 days in jail; menacing, fined $125 with all suspended; possession of marijuana, fined $125 with all suspended; menacing, fined $125 with all suspended, sentenced to 30 days in jail; menacing, fined $125 with all suspended.

Michael L. Fletcher, 29, Bucyrus, theft, fined $125 with all suspended, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

William S. Bruce, 45, Bucyrus, domestic violence, fined $239, sentenced to 60 days in jail with all suspended; abuse of intoxicant, fined $9, sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Stephen R. Shelton, 49, Crestline, domestic violence, fined $230, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended.

David M. Berlo, 42, Galion, possession of drug abuse instruments, fined $577, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 suspended.

Jacob K. Bohach, 25, Galion, unlawful restraint, fined $340, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Robert K. Cooley, 33, Galion, domestic violence, fined $390, sentenced to 150 days in jail with all suspended.

Judith E. Hartge, 54, Shelby, domestic violence, fined $290, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended.

Cassandra M. Marcum, 24, Galion, trash on premises, fined $180.

Michael D. Powers Jr., 27, Galion, trash on premises, fined $180.

Jerry L. Ward Jr., 32, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $52, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 suspended.

Ralph E. Price, 35, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $499, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 120 suspended.

Diana L. Swartz, 51, Upper Sandusky, fictitious plates, fined $180.

Andrew S. Williams, 36, Mount Gilead, driving under suspension, fined $1,130 with $900 suspended.

Charles D. Alt, 31, New Washington, disorderly conduct, fined $285.

Brandon J. Lee, 25, Mansfield, physical control, fined $759, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Adam L. Bell, 28, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $180.

Sherry M. Brooks, 60, Galion, domestic violence, fined $295, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all suspended.

Joshua A. Protzman, 24, Bucyrus, theft, fined $273, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all suspended.

Jeffrey B. Kapp, 35, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $345, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended.

Heather R. Clinard, 38, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $300, sentenced to 60 days in jail with all suspended.

Michael R. Zornes, 24, Bucyrus, unsafe vehicle, fined $145.

Cory E. Hunter, 25, Tiro, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $68, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Casey R. Busby, 29, Shelby, driving under suspension, fined $337, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 80 suspended.

