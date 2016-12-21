Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Dec. 21

Galion Police

Dec. 20

9:12 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

1:43 p.m.-A non-injury accident in the Westwood Avenue area was investigated. The city’s line department was called to the scene.

2:17 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

3:37 p.m.-A report of fraud in the 600 block of East Church Street is under investigation.

3:54 p.m.-A resident in the 1100 block of Harding Way East reported medication missing.

3:57 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS with someone who fell in the 200 block of North Boston Street.

4:54 p.m.-Zac Strickland was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

11:02 p.m.-A domestic dispute in the 300 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

11:27 p.m.-Vandalism to a vehicle was investigated in the North Market and Church Street area.

Bucyrus Police

Dec. 20

7:43 a.m.- Brad Villars, 38, Bucyrus was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.

2:08 p.m.- A private property accident was investigated in the 1000 block of Beal Avenue.

5:00 p.m.- A woman reported being assaulted by three women and her phone taken in the 400 block of East Warren Street.

5:03 p.m.- Officers picked up a bike that was abandoned in the 1500 block of West Southern Avenue.

5:27 p.m.- A resident in the 900 block of Reid Street reported receiving threatening phone calls.

6:26 p.m.- A report of a prowler in the 1000 block of Rogers Street was investigated.

7:31 p.m.- Officers responded to an accident in the area of North Spring and Galen Streets.

7:41 p.m.- Officers responded to an injury accident in the area of Whetstone and East Mansfield Streets.

8:28 p.m.- A resident in the 200 block of West Warren Street reported receiving harassing phone calls.

10:48 p.m.- Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of West Warren Street.

Dec. 21

12:29 a.m.- Officers investigated an open line 9-1-1 call at Bucyrus Estates.

6:27 a.m.- Officers assisted escorted a truck driver to IB Tech who was having equipment issues.

