GALION — A series of power spikes and outages Monday afternoon that affected residents and businesses on the west side of Galion and in the uptown area were likely caused when a semi truck hit a utility pole near Galion Community Hospital and then dragged some lines with it when as it pulled away from the pole.

Workers with Galion’s electric line department are still investigating and taking care of any repairs that were needed, according to Matt Echelberry, communications director for the city.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_poweroutage_graphic.jpg