Northmor earns win No. 5, 60-41 over Galion

GALION — The “Battle of Galion: Part One” was Tuesday at Northmor High School as the Golden Knights boys basketball team hosted the Galion Tigers. The undersized Tigers gave their all on the floor but came up short against the Knights by a final score of 60-41.

Northmor moves to 5-1 on the year as Galion drops its’ fifth straight, and is now sitting at 1-5.

Galion appeared to show Northmor a few things that weren’t expected by the Knights right from the beginning of the game. The Knights took the first quarter lead,17-12 and would stay ahead throughout the game. After the first half, the Tigers found themselves down to the Knights by just eight points in a low scoring affair, 29-21. The Tigers continued to rattle the usually proficient Golden Knights’ offense throughout the second half but Northmor would outscore the Galion 31-20 to secure their fifth victory of the season.

Demetrius ‘Meechie’ Johnson from Northmor would lead all scorers on the evening with 19 points. Johnson missed a double-double by just one rebound and would continue his pesky ways on defense, recording four steals. Lane Bachelder would need just one half of playing time to tally 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Brock Pletcher was unable to get a strong shooting night going as Galion continued to stay close to him on defense. Pletcher did however score 10 points and grab three rebounds. Tyler Kegley scored eight points for the contest, grabbed just five rebounds and had four steals as well.

Isaiah Alsip was once again the top scorer for the Galion Tigers with 11 points in just one half of play. Alsip also grabbed seven rebounds before being removed from the game for an apparent injury. Colten Skaggs had one of his most well-rounded games against the big interior of Northmor. Skaggs may have only had eight points and nine rebounds but his big contributions do not come with stats. Tristan Baldy, Zhamir Anderson and Colton Powell all chipped in six points apiece in the Tigers’ effort.

Galion’s Colten Skaggs puts the ball up for two as the Knights’ defense looks on. Northmor took the victory, 60-41. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_9618-1.jpgGalion’s Colten Skaggs puts the ball up for two as the Knights’ defense looks on. Northmor took the victory, 60-41. (Photo by Erin Miller) Demetrius Johnson looks to make an outlet pass following a rebound on Tuesday night. ‘Meechie’ would lead all scorers with 19 points for the contest. (Photo by Erin Miller) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_9603-1.jpgDemetrius Johnson looks to make an outlet pass following a rebound on Tuesday night. ‘Meechie’ would lead all scorers with 19 points for the contest. (Photo by Erin Miller)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]