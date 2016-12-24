Crawford County Property Transfers

These property transfers were recorded in Crawford County in ovember 2016:.

Carol B. Leicht to Charles L. Johnston, 246 Orange St., Galion, $89,000

Timothy D. & Kathleen J. Taylor to David Timothy Taylor & Anne A. Maria Taylor, 1811 State Route 4, Bucyrus, $23,314

Estate of Jean B. Hesby to Galion City School District Board of Education, v/l Tidd Dr., Galion, $175,000

John O. & Dawn M. Wood to Edward J. Goodin, 5497 State Route 19, Bucyrus, $73,400

1325 Whetstone St., LLC to Heartland Estates, LLC, 1325-1427 Whetstone St., Bucyrus, $1,365,000

Kenneth R. Hensley and Tammy J. Hensley to Chad Martin and Mary Martin, 656 Benton Rd., Sycamore, $165,000

Estate of Ruth E. Miller to Jerry L. Smith & William F. Bash, 1016 Marion Rd., Bucyrus, $99,500

Craig Rarick to Randall L. Rarick, 2413 Spore Brandywine Rd., Bucyrus, $36,500

Jerry R. King & Sandra L. King to Richard Allen Roe and Amy Annette Roe, 2.8457 acres behind 6273 Crestline Rd., Galion, $8,537.16

Jerry R. and Sandra L. King to Ashley M. Bishop Trustee, 1.8531 acres behind 6241 Crestline Rd., Galion, $5,559.30

Day Family Trust Dated January 27, 2000 to Danny Akers and Elizabeth M. Akers, 1475 Fairview Ave., Galion, $90,000

Terrence R. Powell TTEE to Nicholas A. Powell, 855 Charles St., Galion, Gift-Estimated market value $25,000

Arch C. Eaton and Pauline D. Eaton to Dan D. Clevenger, 621 Harding Way West, Galion, $80,000

V. Jean Frey to Brad Gibson and Kelly Gibson, 918 Smith St., Galion, $13,000

Jacqueline A. Moyer to Allen D. Pfeifer, 407 Grove Ave., $22,000

Thomas W. Hoepf to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, 148 Portland Way S., Galion, $52,000*

Est. of Benny R. Lyons, Sr. to Linda K. Detillion, 540 Garnet Ct., Bucyrus, $30,000

John J. Ostheimer and Mary Jo Ostheimer to Donald N. Frombaugh and Louise E. Frombaugh, Marion Melmore Rd., Bucyrus, $60,000

Michael Kalb, Jane Holtschulte, Mary Feaver to Devin M. Howard, 940 Faustina Ave., Bucyrus, $35,000

Flora P. Young to Jason Matthew Young and Hollie Jo Young, 5858 Galion New Winchester Rd., Galion, $230,000

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Larry D. Merwine, 728 N. Crestline St., Crestline, $15,200

Ashley N. Winand to Michael B. and Shanna R. Moore, 795 North Liberty St., Galion, $87,500

Scott E. Moser to Andrew J Rehm, 137 Arlington Ave., Galion, $79,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Tabitha L. Smith, 1414 Harding Way E., Galion, $90,000

Michael J. Morris to Nicole D. Miley, 930 Holmes Pl., Galion, $136,000

James Fletcher and Anabel Toledo to Ron Spears and Teresa Spears, 211 Hilborn Ave., Tiro, $6,000

Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Stephen & Margaret McKown to Crestline Historical Society, 400 Scott St., Crestline, $50,000

George O. and Deborah Ann Dowell, to Terry and Gina Traver, 326 W. Irving St., Bucyrus, $15,000

Nancy J. Stuckman, Successor Trustee to Sandkreg, LLC, 416 Portland Way North, Galion, $105,000

Leslie A. Emory to Gregory J. White and Melanie J. White, 1125 Hillcrest Dr., Bucyrus, $170,000

Trent T. Miller to James W. Toland, Sr., Tammy Toland, 373 East Parson St., Galion, $20,500

Investment Funding, Inc. to Courtney K. Kreinbrink, 307 Fairview Ave., Galion, $18,500

William J. Koysh to Peggy A. Crawford, 617 Thoman St., Crestline, $44,000

Cardinal Real Estate of Galion, LTD., to Arlen Enterprises, LLC, 120 & 120 ½ S. Union St., Galion, $35,000

Karen R. Potter to Virginia Hall, 654 Harding Way West, Galion, $98,000

Robert A. Johnston to Martin D. Staats, 997 Bucyrus Rd., Galion, $79,900

Lisa A. Kinstle, Trustee of her Successors as Trustee of The McInnis Family to Beth Burton and Gary D. Burton, 611 Cherry St., Galion, $80,000

Richard F. Faeth, Trustee and Kevin R. Faeth to Arc Angel Rentals, LLC, 516 North Thoman St., Crestline, $16,500

Estate of Lloyd W. Champion to Adrianna M. Hammond, 826 South St., Galion, $20,000

James D. Sullivan to Eric J. and Jayme Sparks, 240-250-270-W. Beal Ave., Bucyrus, $157,000

Soundlogic LLC to S. Longstreth, LLC, 1263 State Route 598, Galion, $600,000

Florence Reinhard Loving Trust Dated January 5, 1991 to Larry D. Merwine, 324 W. Main St., Crestline, $17,000

Phillip L. Dill to David B. Snyder & Heather Snyder, 203 Grant St., Galion, $47,600

Paul N. and Joyce E. Selgneur, Trustees to The Machaira Group, LLC, 901 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, $35,000

Milton M. Hale to Jessie J. McNeal, 719 Scott St., Crestline, $1.00

Fishpaw Realty Holdings, Ltd., an Ohio limited liability company to Burton E. Stinehour, 329 Fairview Ave., Galion, $30,000

Andrew D. Suver to Hanes Brothers LLC, 18.983 Acres, Tiffin St., New Washington, $143,340

Betty J. Ashwell, Sole Trustee to Jeanette Ann Stoltz, Trustee, 104 Kincora Dr., Bucyrus, $133,500

Galion Building and Loan to Andrew and Diana Nolen, 343 Harding Way East, Galion, $17,450

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as to Larry Merwine, 715 North Seltzer St., Crestline, $28,514

Samantha L. Blunt to Mark D. Alexander, 102 Water St., Tiro, $13,500

Patricia A Tyrrell, unmarried & Mary M Yankovich, unmarried to James F Greter, Trustee of the James F Greter Trust, dated January 17, 2001, 112 Diamond St., Crestline, $16,560

Douglas R & Mindy K Sinclair to Darrin & Wendy Harvey, 747 Briarwood Dr., Galion, $152,000

James F Greter & Diane F Greter, husband & wife, Patricia A Tyrrell unmarried, Mary M Yankovich to James F Greter, Trustee of the James F Greter Trust dated 1/17/2001, 628 N Seltzer St, Crestline, $29,440

David F Hammock Jr & Christa D Hammock to Brian J McConnell, 5422 Lower Leesville Rd., Crestline, $100,000

Brian J McConnell & Kathryn E McConnell to David F Jr & Christa D Hammock, 6147 Crestline Rd, Crestline, $205,000

Betty Sue Dunkel aka Betty Sue Russell & Richard E Russell to Derrick M & TeOni K Fisher, 5878 Vorndran Rd, New Washington, $90,000

Dennis E Courtad, Exec. To Patricia L & William G Lucius, 4133 Locust Grove Rd., Bucyrus, $106,000

Anthony E Hoffman & Lisa K Dye-Hoffman to Suemar Realty, Inc. 451 Portland Way North, Galion, $211,200

Brandon M Weber to Roger H Cady & Darlene A Cady, 1012 Wingert St., Bucyrus, $50,000

Gerald A & Carol J Lantz, Trustee to Dustin R McClintock, 204 S Columbus St., Galion, $17,500

Ashley M Coldwell to Michael S Lantz, 8120 Millsboro Rd., Galion, $39,000

Peter J Dzugan to Dylan P Dzugan, 436 N Henry St., Crestline, $68,500

Douglas J Snyder to JR’s Hunter Haren, LLC, 750 New Winchester Center Rd., Bucyrus, $242,500

Thomas L Pflieger, Trustee to David William Keller, Successor Trustee, 617 Scharf St., New Washington, $120,000

Fishpaw Realty Holdings, LTD, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Milo V & Lisa K Sgambellone, 550 Orange St., Galion, $55,000

Everett H & Naomi R Fortner to Ronald D & Lisa A Legg, 3489 Crestline Rd., Bucyrus, $127,000

Evelyn M Ackinclose to Kenneth Terry Hurley, 782 Bel Air Dr, Galion, $59,000

Debra K McClain to Quality Home Rentals of Bucyrus, LLC, 234 Plymouth St., Bucyrus, $5,500.

Louise I Brutchey to Andrew & Diana Nolen, 538 S Union St, Galion, $22,500

Pennee M & Brian L Coffman to Jeffrey C Massie, 330 Sheckler St, Bucyrus, $14,000

Keith H & Judith D Watts to Christopher J & Kelly D Halderman, 128 Allen Ave., Bucyrus, $136,000

Peoples Savings & Loan Company to James William & Marilyn Ann Stepro, Trustee, 500-504 Grove Ave., Galion, $22,000

Investment Funding Inc. to Zachery J Hatfield, 236 W Summit St., Galion, $24,900

Mary Beth Koons to Katherine E Giegel, 3155 Oak Dr, Bucyrus, $172,000

First Federal Community Bank to Rodger H Solomon, 522 W Charles St, Bucyrus, $9,000

Patricia Zehring, Exec to Joann Lee Snell, 3209 Harper Rd, Bucyrus, $85,000

The Estate of Dennis L Keller by Julie K Miller, Ex to Steven P & Rachel B Thompson, 355 Oak St, Galion, $42,000

H&T Property Investments, LLC to

Pamela S Brooks & Rex Holman, 914 Marion Rd., Bucyrus, $32,500

Mary Rebecca Herr aka Mary R Herr to Joseph Polito & Kimberly Ross-Polito, 316 Union St, Crestline, $22,500

Herbert G Stiffler Estate/Nancy A Keller to Kevin E & Judy A Eckert, 409 Maple Dr., Crestline, $85,000

Harry I Weir, unmarried to Dennis R & Kelly J Bishop, 301 S Murray St., Galion, $26,800

William A Haga, Sr., unmarried to Charles C Cordon Jr and Treasia L Gordon, 514 Hensley Ave, Galion,

$14,000

Patricia L Lucius fka Patricia L Surina to Bernard C & Gayla J Schneider, Chatfield Center Rd, Chatfield, $15,000

Little Stars Daycare Center to Andrew & Tonya Lohr, 121 West Warren, Bucyrus, $95,000

Raymond D Eidson to Darrel E & Meredith J Monk, 1200 Monnet St, Bucyrus, $3,000

Roger L Hipp, etal to Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, 113 North Pierce St, Crestline, $26,000

Ray Edward & Sandra S Fankhauser to T&C Bucyrus Enterprises, LLC, 309 S Walnut St, Bucyrus, $65,000

