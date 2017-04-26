DAR dedicates tree in Heise Park

GALION — Members of Daughters of the American Revolution, Olentangy Chapter, gathered in Heise Park on April 22 — on Earth Day — to dedicate a new tree. The club recently donated a red sunset maple to Heise Park. It was planted just south of the log cabin last fall.

DAR Chapter Regent Carol Speece explained the club donated a tree many years ago but it did not survive. The late Patty Ellis, a club member, started the process to replace that tree.

“We are interested in preserving our history as well as our natural resources,” Speece said. “The mayor’s office was very helpful in this process. We are proud to be part of Galion’s history and we look forward to being part of its future.”

The tree was installed by Gibson Landscaping and the Galion Service Department set the dedication marker, that had been saved from the previously donated tree. The dedication ceremony was held in honor of Earth Day.

Mayor Tom O’Leary joined club members for the ceremony.

“The city and community has invested a lot of money in the park over the years . I’m glad to see the DAR is part of that investment. This park is one of Galion’s nicest resources, so the more things like this that can happen the better,” he said.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a national, lineage-based service organization founded on October 11, 1890. Its primary objectives are history, education, and patriotism. Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 950,000 members. The Olentangy Chapter has 20 active members.

